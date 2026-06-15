Lakers Get Bad News on Ideal Luka Doncic Teammate Ahead of Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers may have just received another indication that one of their preferred young free-agent targets isn’t expected to hit the open market.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Denver Nuggets remain determined to re-sign restricted free agent Peyton Watson this summer, even if doing so requires difficult roster decisions elsewhere.

In his latest edition of The Stein Line, Stein reported that Denver is actively searching for trades that would create financial flexibility while prioritizing a new contract for Watson.

“The Nuggets are known to be determined to re-sign their restricted free agent-to-be Peyton Watson this summer but have been searching for a trade or two first that generates more financial flexibility with respect to the NBA’s luxury tax aprons,” Stein wrote.

The update represents a potential setback for the Lakers, who have been linked to athletic, defensive-minded wings capable of complementing Luka Doncic and, potentially, LeBron James.

Peyton Watson Fits Lakers’ Offseason Blueprint

Watson has emerged as one of the NBA’s most intriguing young forwards.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a breakout season in Denver, averaging career highs of 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 41.1% from three-point range.

His combination of length, athleticism and perimeter shooting has made him precisely the type of player the Lakers have been searching for.

In ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks‘ offseason outlook, Watson was specifically identified among the restricted free agents who fit Los Angeles’ roster needs around Doncic.

The Lakers have prioritized three areas this summer:

Shooting

A shot-blocking lob threat

Athletic, defensive-minded wings

Watson checks multiple boxes.

However, because he is a restricted free agent, Denver maintains the right to match any offer sheet he signs elsewhere.

Stein’s latest reporting suggests the Nuggets fully intend to exercise that leverage.

Christian Braun Emerges as Potential Trade Candidate

Keeping Watson could force Denver to make difficult financial decisions.

According to Stein, the Nuggets’ preferred avenue for reshaping the roster involves finding a trade market for Christian Braun rather than entertaining deals involving Aaron Gordon or Jamal Murray.

“League sources say that the Nuggets preferred course for a roster shakeup is finding a trade market for Christian Braun rather than entertaining deals that involve Gordon or Jamal Murray,” Stein wrote.

Braun signed a five-year, $125 million extension last offseason and is scheduled to earn $21.5 million during the 2026-27 campaign.

Stein cautioned that efforts to move Braun are “rife with challenges,” but the reporting reinforces growing leaguewide expectations that Denver may need to sacrifice rotational depth to keep Watson and remain financially manageable.

Nuggets Face Increasing Financial Pressure

The Nuggets project to sit approximately $8 million above the second apron with their current roster intact.

Those punitive salary restrictions have become one of the NBA’s biggest roster-building obstacles.

Denver’s determination to retain Watson while also preserving flexibility explains why Braun’s name has repeatedly surfaced in trade discussions.

For the Lakers, the latest development may effectively remove Watson from realistic free-agency consideration.

Instead, Los Angeles could turn its attention toward players who become available as a byproduct of Denver’s cap maneuvering.

Regardless of how the Nuggets ultimately create flexibility, Stein’s report sends a clear message: Denver views Watson as a significant part of its future.

And unless something changes dramatically over the coming weeks, the Lakers may have to cross one of their most intriguing young targets off their offseason wish list.