Lakers Sharpshooting 1st-RD Pick Gets Bad News After GM’s Roster Comments

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2026-27 season unofficially kicked off after general manager Rob Pelinka and head coach JJ Redick addressed the media.

In their season-opening press conference, Pelinka and Redick, entering Year 3 of their partnership, touched on many points, including the team’s plans for the roster entering the new season. With the Lakers currently above the roster limit — which requires teams to carry no more than 15 players — the question remains as to what they will do to consolidate the roster. While Pelinka mentioned a trade is something the Lakers could explore, there is plenty of speculation that the team will waive one player and keep things moving.

That has put players like Dalton Knecht, Jaden Hardy and Bronny James in the limelight in recent weeks, with many believing that the most likely odd man out is Knecht, the team’s first round pick from just two years ago.

Knecht’s Lakers Future Very Much in Jeopardy

Knecht, who has two years remaining on his contract, is entering Year 3 and what feels like a make-or-break season for his career. While the Lakers have until the end of October to decide on Knecht’s team-option for the 2027-28 season, some have speculated that the team could cut ties with the 25-year-old sharpshooter much sooner, especially if he doesn’t have a rather productive training camp and preseason.

“The Lakers are dealing with a roster crunch heading into training camp,” NBA insider Brett Siegel said during a recent episode of the “ClutchScoops” podcast. “They’re gonna have to cut somebody in order to get down to that 15-man roster ahead of the start of the season. … There’s gonna be a lot of pressure on Dalton Knecht to fight for this roster spot with Jarden Hardy in training camp. One of them is most likely gonna be cut, and it wouldn’t shock me if it ended up being Dalton Knecht. But it is really gonna depend on what happens here in training camp.”

With being the oldest of the Lakers’ three potential candidates to be waived and him coming off a largely unproductive season, it makes sense why most believe the Lakers would shake hands with Knecht if they were to cut a player.

Knecht’s drop-off from his rookie season to last season was noticeable in every way. While there is a chance he rebounds to start this season, he will truly have to turn things around to alter what appears to be his likely fate in L.A.

Where L.A. Stands on Knecht, According to a Reporter

Fortunately, the Lakers have a few weeks to make final roster calls. But if they were faced with a decision right now, the belief is that they would part ways with Knecht.

“The Lakers have until Oct. 31 — Halloween, spooky time — to make a decision on Dalton Knecht and whether or not they want him under contract next year at $6.4 million,” team reporter Trevor Lane said on the Lakers Nation YouTube channel. “Last year, they went ahead and picked up the $4.2 million team-option. My assumption is that if they had to make a decision right now, they would not pick up the $6.4 million team-option on Dalton Knecht. He’s got between now and Halloween to change their mind. … I hope Dalton comes out and he is great (next season) and he turns it around. If he doesn’t, and the Lakers don’t pick up that team-option, he’s probably the clear candidate to get cut.”

Knecht, the No. 17 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, arrived in Los Angeles with plenty of expectations. For a while, it looked like he was fulfilling what many fans hoped to see from him. Now, it has been a while since Knecht has even earned consistent playing time.