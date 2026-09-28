Lakers Expected to Pick Bronny James Over 1st-RD Pick as Big Decision Nears

There was no way Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka wouldn’t be asked the most pressing roster question during his 40-minute season-opening press conference alongside head coach JJ Redick.

Pelinka revealed that the team could explore a “consolidation” trade to become roster-compliant. Of course, the other option is to simply cut one player and move on. Either way, players near the bottom of the depth chart are facing uncertainty. That list includes Dalton Knecht, Jaden Hardy and Bronny James.

After his father departed the Lakers, James was constantly included in trade speculation. Some even wondered if the Lakers would waive James. But the uncertainty surrounding the 21-year-old’s Lakers future has seemed to calm down in recent weeks, especially after coach Redick made some comments that had to have felt reassuring for James.

James Can Rest Easy Knowing All Eyes Are on Knecht

Is James viewed as a rapidly rising star who will play a major role in helping the championship-hopeful Lakers upset the odds this season? Not quite. But it sure seems like the franchise values James and his development. That is ultimately a very good sign for at least his short-term Lakers future, as Lake Show Life’s Tyler Watts noted.

“Things will be different this year for Bronny. The 6’2 guard is no longer playing in his father’s shadow,” Watts wrote. “He has to earn his place and doesn’t have to worry about setting records with LeBron. Bronny keeps improving, but there is still work to do. He needs to get more comfortable playing off the ball, display more tenacity, and make strides on defense. James is clearly putting in work. His improvements give him an edge over Knecht.”

Not only have the Lakers not been shopping James, unlike Knecht, but James is multiple years younger than his draftmate and demonstrated considerably higher upside than Knecht last season. While it was just two seasons ago that Knecht clearly looked like a long-term keeper, the 2025-26 campaign was not nice to the 25-year-old former first round pick.

It can be reasonably estimated that the Lakers will continue trying to trade Knecht before they consider waiving him. Knecht is young enough and has shown enough potential for another team to take a chance on him.

James’ Spot Secure for Now, But This Season is Crucial

James’ contract for the 2026-27 season was guaranteed just one day before his father informed the team of his free agency plans. Although James is set to enter this season as a Laker, his contract includes a team-option for the 2027-28 season, and the Lakers have until the early part of next offseason to decide whether they want to pick it up.

That simply means James has to show noticeable improvement if he hopes to secure his future in L.A. beyond just this season.

Meanwhile, the Lakers only have until late next month to make a decision on Knecht’s team-option for the 2027-28 season. At this rate, it doesn’t seem like L.A. intends to retain Knecht. But if he particularly impresses throughout training camp and preseason, the Lakers’ stance could change quickly.