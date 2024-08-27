Lakers Pitch Would Move D’Angelo Russell, Picks for $160 Million Wing

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ offseason has been quiet, outside of drafting Dalton Knecht and Bronny James. A trade involving D’Angelo Russell remains their best avenue to upgrading the roster ahead of the 2024-2025 season.

Zach Buckley proposed they utilize him as the centerpiece in a deal for Jerami Grant, in an August 26 column for Bleacher Report.

Lakers receive: Grant, Duop Reath

Portland Trail Blazers receive: Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2029 first-round pick, 2025 second-round pick (via the LA Clippers)

Buckley made the case that Grant would serve as a great third — or fourth — banana behind Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

“As a third option—or even fourth if Austin Reaves authors a breakout effort—Grant is more than equipped for the job,” Buckley wrote. “He could function as almost a turbo-charged three-and-D forward, providing more slashing and self-sufficient scoring than the label normally applies.”

Grant is a 10-year veteran, coming off of his second season with the Trail Blazers. He averaged 21 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists over 54 regular-season appearances.

Zach Lowe Hints at Jerami Grant, Lakers Future

Portland’s interest in selling on Grant isn’t a secret. They resigned him prior to their trading of Damian Lillard, and are suddenly left with a win-now player on a rebuilding roster.

“Portland, meanwhile, has presumably been itching to unload the pricey pact Grant signed last summer—right before Damian Lillard left—and L.A. has surfaced as a possible landing spot,” Buckley wrote.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe considers Los Angeles among the most likely landing spots, should Grant get traded. He made a joke that the Lakers should start printing Grant jerseys on an July 26 episode of his podcast, “The Lowe Post.”

“Should we start printing the Jerami Grant-Lakers jerseys, by the way?” Lowe asked. “Should we just do it now? I think… I might order one.”

The Trailblazers represent one of the last remaining sellers on this summer’s trade market. And the Lakers represent one of few teams who entered the offseason in need of an upgrade, that didn’t go out and get one.

Jovan Buha: ‘Portland Doesn’t Want’ D’Angelo Russell

Similarly to Portland’s desire to trade Grant, Los Angeles’ attempts to dump Russell are well known around the NBA.

Consider the Trail Blazers an uninterested party, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

“I’ve heard Portland doesn’t want D-Lo because they have a million guards anyway,” Buha said on July 26. “So, it just doesn’t really make sense for them.”

Buckley echoed Buha’s sentiments, stating Russell’s greatest value to teams like Portland could be his expiring salary.

“The Blazers would have little use for Russell beyond his expiring $18.7 million salary, but they could covet Vanderbilt as a defensive complement to Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe,” Buckley wrote. “Portland could also take a long look at Hood-Schifino, last year’s No. 17 pick, while adding two draft assets to help with its post-Lillard overhaul.”

Russell is coming off of a strong season with the Lakers that’s overshadowed by a poor postseason performance. He averaged 18 points on a 45/41/82 shooting split in the regular season, and 14.2 points on a 38/31/50 split in the playoffs.

Look for a Grant trade to gain more steam once the 2024-2025 season kicks off. As injuries take a toll, and teams underwhelm to start the year, interest could spike again.

Los Angeles likely will, and should, be among the leading suitors once again.