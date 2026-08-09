Lakers’ Projected Trade Package for P.J. Washington Revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers are still in pursuit of a starting power forward to slot alongside Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler. Let’s just say things haven’t been easy.

LeBron James leaving left a gaping hole at the forward position. Rui Hachimura, one of the greatest 3-point shooters in playoff history, and Marcus Smart, the still-bullish defender, didn’t help the Lakers’ cause, either.

Since late June, the Lakers have tried to counter these losses by adding Atlanta Hawks free agent star Jonathan Kuminga, but the former lottery pick, despite generating interest from multiple teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves, remains one of the intriguing names left on the open market.

With L.A. not having any luck in the Kuminga pursuit, is it time to aggressively pivot to Dallas Mavericks star P.J. Washington?

Lakers’ Trade Package for P.J. Washington Pitched

Washington, 27, has been a frequently mentioned name in Lakers trade speculation for the better part of the last year. Of course, his history with Luka Doncic in Dallas makes him a logical target for the Lakers. But it doesn’t appear Washington to the Lakers is imminent … at all.

However, writer Pijus Sapetka of BasketNews.com pitched what he believes is a realistic Lakers trade package that would send Washington to L.A. Here is the framework he proposed.

Lakers receive: P.J. Washington

Mavs receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht and a 2031 second round pick

Sapteka wrote: “Washington is set to make $19.8 million in 2026-27, while Vanderbilt is on a $12.4 million salary and Knecht is on a rookie-scale deal worth around $4.2 million for the same season. That puts the outgoing Lakers’ salary close enough to make this a logical matching framework, depending on the final structure and apron situation.”

Added Sapteka: “Vanderbilt, meanwhile, would give Dallas a solid defensive forward, but he is not a major offensive piece and would not replace Washington’s two-way value on his own. Because of that, Dallas could push the Lakers to include an additional second-round pick, or even the 2032 first-round pick swap, to make the deal more attractive. In that scenario, the Lakers would have to decide how much they are willing to pay.”

Would Dallas Consider This Deal? Well…

For Lakers fans, this trade is signed and sealed immediately.

For Mavs fans, woah there, buddy!

Is this framework realistic from a CBA-compliance standpoint? Yes. But does that mean Dallas would say yes? Well, not quite.

The truth is that the Mavs would likely reject this offer. According to recent reports, while the Mavs are open to trading their veteran stars, they are looking for high draft compensation. That the Lakers don’t have.

L.A.’s most likely path to landing Washington would be in a trade featuring a third or even fourth team, allowing more picks to go Dallas’ way. But that would likely mean the Lakers would have to surrender some of their young trade assets like Adou Thiero or even 2026 first round pick Cameron Carr.

The Mavs will eventually move veterans like Washington and big man Daniel Gafford. The team has over $330 million invested into their frontcourt, which is not exactly a recipe for success for a young team looking to build around a teenage sensation.