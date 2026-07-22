Report: Lakers Receive Major PJ Washington Trade Update From Insider

Even after all the roster moves, this Los Angeles Lakers offseason doesn’t seem to be over quite yet.

The Lakers have kicked things into overdrive ever since the departure of LeBron James, who informed the franchise that he wasn’t going to return for the 2026-27 season, ending an eight-year run with the team.

General manager Rob Pelinka and company responded by making several potentially impactful decisions. Now the question remains which direction the Lakers will choose to go to fill out their wing depth. One player who has repeatedly come up as a potential Lakers trade target is Dallas Mavericks star PJ Washington.

But according to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Lakers and Mavs haven’t shared any dialogue on a potential trade involving Washington.

“I know Lakers fans wanna keep drawing a line to a trade with Dallas for either PJ Washington or (Daniel) Gafford … I really don’t have any inclination that the Lakers have had trade talks about either those guys of real consequence this offseason,” Fischer reported Tuesday on the Bleacher Report NBA insider notebook live stream.

PJ Washington a Pipe Dream for the Lakers?

It makes sense why Washington — and even Gafford — has come up as a prime Lakers trade target.

Washington, the 27-year-old two-way star, has proven chemistry with Lakers superstar point guard Luka Doncic from their time as teammates on the Mavs.

Behind Doncic’s playmaking brilliance, Washington emerged as one of the Western Conference’s top two-way forwards. The biggest evidence of Washington’s clean fit next to Doncic was displayed during the Mavs’ run to the 2024 NBA Finals.

With Doncic and Kyrie Irving manning arguably the league’s best backcourt at the time, Washington was the beneficiary. He broke out in the West semifinals, where the Mavs defeated the upstart Oklahoma City Thunder thanks to a combination of elite guard play and unconscious shooting from Washington, who converted nearly 47 percent from the 3-point line.

If the Lakers added Washington, there’s no denying they would be getting their hands on a massive upgrade.

L.A. Still in Pursuit of Another Forward

While Washington has not registered on the Lakers’ radar, free agent star Jonathan Kuminga has.

According to Fischer, the Lakers still have interest in signing the 23-year-old former lottery pick even after inking free agent wingman Matisse Thybulle to a contract earlier this week.

“They do, I think, still have interest in Jonathan Kuminga,” Fischer said. “… Jonathan Kuminga and his representation are very much hoping that if LeBron doesn’t choose Cleveland, that Cleveland, with that connection with Kenny Atkinson, will be a real suitor for a legitimate starting role and pretty big pay day for Jonathan Kuminga.”

Although Fischer noted that negotiations between Kuminga and the Lakers have stalled, as first reported by The Athletic’s Dan Woike, there is a path to an agreement if Kuminga views the Lakers as a landing spot.

“I do think that if Kuminga wanted to come to the Lakers and just decided we’re going to L.A., I think there is still wiggle room and opportunity to make that happen even after the Thybulle and Ziaire Williams additions right now.”