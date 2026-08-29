Lakers Linked to 6’10” Postionless 3x All-Star to Finish Roster Around Luka Doncic

It may be the dog days of the NBA offseason, but the Los Angeles Lakers are still far from finished business.

By league rule, the Lakers must trim their roster to get at or below the 15-man limit. L.A. currently has 16 players on its roster, with speculation suggesting that either Bronny James or Dalton Knecht could be the odd man out.

In addition to cutting down on players, the Lakers will likely still have to address at least one of two glaring holes on their roster. The team still needs a starting power forward and someone to back up newly-acquired star center Walker Kessler.

Of course, a major Lakers plan went off the rails recently when, let’s just refer to him as that guy, spurned L.A and signed with the rival Minnesota Timberwolves. Now the team is left having to make use of the free agents who are still available or perhaps a trade, which would be the far better option.

If Not a Trade to Beef Up the Frontcourt, Could the Lakers Add This Free Agent?

If L.A. isn’t able to work out a trade with anyone, which is possible given its limited draft capital, who could be a free agent target? According to Jacob Rude of Silver Screen and Roll one option might be former All-Star Ben Simmons.

“Now we’re getting into the wild card options,” Rude wrote. “This one is very unlikely for multiple reasons, but he is the most attainable option so far. But this feels more like a last-resort move. Simmons looked a shell of himself two seasons ago and he spent last year fishing and not playing basketball. Giving him a training camp invite and a chance to show himself might be in the cards. However, it’s not a move that would inspire much confidence or belief.”

Simmons, 30, hasn’t appeared in an NBA game since the 2024-25 season, where he suited up 18 times for the Los Angeles Clippers. In L.A., Simmons averaged 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Once upon a time, Simmons was viewed as one of the top young players in the league, someone good enough that he actually had Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd bidding farewell to LeBron James after James had just completed one of his most dominant individual seasons.

Simmons, of course, never was the same after his last season with the Philadelphia 76ers, who selected the 6’10” point-center with the top pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

Simmons Registering on Teams’ Radar

Nearly 1 ½ years since his last game — Game 5 between the Clippers and Nuggets in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs — Simmons is targeting a comeback.

Earlier this month, league insider Marc J. Spears reported that multiple teams had eyes on Simmons.

“Several NBA teams have expressed interest in Simmons, who is open to signing a minimum contract, according to sources,” Spears said. “One source said he has a non-guaranteed offer on the table for minicamp with a Western Conference team.”

Recently, Simmons caught the attention of Sacramento Kings general manager Scott Perry, who recently watched Simmons go through a workout in Florida.

“Sactown Sports is now officially reporting that Sacramento Kings general manager Scott Perry is in Florida … (for) Ben Simmons,” Kings reporter Carmichael Dave said. “He could be one of 30 people. I don’t know the details. I just know they’re in the same place, at the same time. We’ve all been waiting for this moment. Could it finally be happening? … Dare I say he’s working out for the Kings? He could be working out for a lot of people.”

Simmons had become a journeyman in the NBA when he last played. Will that change if he makes a comeback?

At nearly seven feet tall, Simmons was an impressive passer and transition player, even as he regressed into a role player. A three-time All-Star and two-time All-Defensive performer, Simmons did enough in the NBA for a team to give him another chance.