Lakers Nearing Deals With Top Free Agent Targets in Post-LeBron Era

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ post-LeBron James roster overhaul is beginning to take shape.

After several days of reports linking the Lakers to a wide range of free agents, league expectation is now growing that Los Angeles will land two of its top targets while continuing the pursuit of its biggest offseason prize.

NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported Tuesday that the Lakers are widely expected to secure commitments from Toronto Raptors free agent Sandro Mamukelashvili and Philadelphia 76ers free agent Quentin Grimes while remaining aggressive in their pursuit of Utah Jazz restricted free agent Walker Kessler.

“The growing anticipation leaguewide is that the Lakers ultimately secure commitments on new contracts from Toronto free agent Sandro Mamukelashvili and Philadelphia free agent Quentin Grimes while still pursuing their top summer target: Utah restricted free agent Walker Kessler,” Stein wrote on X.

The report provides the clearest indication yet of how president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka intends to reshape the roster around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves following James’ departure.

Salary Cap Expert Explains How Lakers Can Pull It Off

One immediate question surrounding Stein’s report was whether the Lakers could realistically afford all three players.

Salary cap expert Yossi Gozlan believes they can.

“The Lakers could potentially sign both Sandro Mamukelashvili & Quentin Grimes while preserving a $41.25 million max slot,” Gozlan wrote on X.

According to Gozlan, one player could be signed using roughly $11 million in available cap space, with additional room potentially created through a trade, while the other could be added using the Lakers’ $9.4 million room mid-level exception.

The structure would allow Los Angeles to strengthen both its frontcourt and perimeter rotation while preserving maximum financial flexibility heading into the remainder of free agency.

Walker Kessler Remains the Top Prize

Despite growing optimism surrounding Mamukelashvili and Grimes, the Lakers’ primary objective has not changed.

Kessler remains Los Angeles’ top offseason target.

The Athletic’s Tony Jones previously reported that Kessler has already met with multiple teams and is carrying several offers worth mid-to-high $30 million annually, complete with favorable contract structures that include player options.

The Lakers remain among the interested suitors, though Utah retains the right to match any offer sheet because Kessler is a restricted free agent.

Landing the 24-year-old would solve one of the Lakers’ biggest needs by giving Doncic an elite rim-running, shot-blocking center to anchor the defense.

Mamukelashvili, Grimes Address Key Needs

The other two reported targets would fill equally important roles.

Mamukelashvili enjoyed a breakout season with Toronto, averaging 11.2 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 38.9% from three-point range across 80 games.

Earlier Tuesday, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said league-wide belief is that Mamukelashvili is headed to Los Angeles, adding that the versatile 6-foot-9 forward would essentially replace Rui Hachimura in the Lakers’ rotation.

Grimes, meanwhile, averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Philadelphia 76ers while emerging as one of the NBA’s more versatile two-way guards.

The 25-year-old has climbed near the top of the Lakers’ wish list after the club lost veterans James, Luke Kennard and increasingly likely Marcus Smart in free agency.

Post-LeBron Vision Becoming Clear

The latest free agency developments outline a clear strategy for the Lakers’ front office.

Rather than chasing another aging superstar after James’ exit, Los Angeles appears focused on surrounding Doncic and Reaves with younger, versatile players who complement their strengths on both ends of the floor.

Kessler would anchor the defense.

Mamukelashvili would add frontcourt shooting and offensive versatility.

Grimes would strengthen the perimeter with two-way defense, secondary playmaking and reliable scoring.

If the Lakers can execute the blueprint outlined by the various insider reports, they could emerge from free agency with a deeper, more balanced roster while preserving the flexibility to continue making moves as they enter the next chapter of the Doncic era.