Lakers Proposed to Land Elite Center, 26-Year-Old Star Wing With Luka Doncic

It’s no longer news that the Los Angeles Lakers are exploring potential roster improvement this offseason. While no major acquisition has been made, the front office is looking at possible trade and free agency scenarios.

According to Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus, a creative three-team sign-and-trade could help the Lakers get suitable pieces to surround Luka Doncic while also facilitating a LeBron James return to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the proposed trade involving several players, the Cavaliers receive James, Bronny James, and DeAndre Ayton from Los Angeles. They also get $14.8 million trade exception tied to Dennis Schroder, $9.5 million trade exception tied to Jarrett Allen, $6.6 million trade exception for Dean Wade.

The Lakers receive Trey Murphy III and Micah Peavy from the New Orleans Pelicans, Allen and Wade from Cleveland, $6 million trade exception tied to Jake LaRavia.

The Pelicans receive Schroder from Cleveland, Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, and LaRavia from Los Angeles, as well as a 2030 first-round swap rights, 2031 unprotected first-round pick, and 2033 unprotected first-round pick from the Lakers. They also get a $6.2 million trade exception tied to Murphy and a $2.2 million trade exception for Peavy.

“The Lakers are scouring the free-agent and trade markets for a starting center,” Pincus wrote. “Ayton filled the role relatively well, but he’s not in the team’s long-term plans. Allen would be their upgrade, while accepting that now is the time to move on from James and build properly around Doncic.”

The Lakers will be moving a good number of rotation players, but getting four players in return, with Allen and Murphy viewed as upgrades, could turn out to be a win for them.

How the Lakers Make This Trade to Help Luka Doncic

While the Lakers can engage separately with both New Orleans and Cleveland for additions, this framework gives a good return all around. The Lakers also have a few future draft picks to initiate an individual trade with the two franchises.

The incoming pieces will slot directly in the cap space left by the outgoing pieces. Both Allen and Murphy will command the highest salaries at $28 million and $27 million, respectively, for 2026-27.

“Instead of going under the salary cap as initially projected, the Lakers chose to stay over, allowing the franchise to bring in four players while retaining most of its own free agents,” Pincus added.

This trade signifies a true shift towards a Doncic-led era for the Lakers. They also get a frontcourt and wing upgrade to call their offseason plans a success.

What L.A. Would Gain

The primary win for L.A. is getting high-upside stars in Allen and Murphy in their prime years.

Allen is a reliable starting center for a competitive Cleveland team. He can guard the rim and add defensive physicality. Murphy is a 3-and-D wing who has added consistent scoring to his game in the past couple of seasons.

Together with Doncic and Auston Reaves, who is locked in on a new contract, the Lakers can boast of a solid core.

“The Lakers can then retain Rui Hachimura, Luke Kennard, Marcus Smart (assuming he opts out of his $5.4 million option), and Jaxson Hayes with a $33.3 million budget for all four,” Pincus added. “Los Angeles fields a starting lineup of Doncic, Reaves, Murphy, Hachimura, and Allen, with Smart, Kennard, Wade, and Hayes off the bench, rounded out by Adou Thiero, first-round pick Cameron Carr, Peavy, plus two players on minimum vet minimum contracts.”

Utilizing James’ final years in this trade will be crucial for the Lakers to get some flexibility. He will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and rather he leaves for free, the Lakers can get something in return.





