Lakers Proposed to Land 23-Year-Old Franchise Cornerstone With Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers are eyeing a potential blockbuster addition to get a notable star to pair with Luka Doncic.

While not a solid interest yet, the Lakers could reportedly emerge as a potential suitor for Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Thomas Carelli, the Lakers could acquire the young forward in their pursuit of wing upgrades ahead of the upcoming season.

In a proposed trade, the Lakers receive Banchero in exchange for Austin Reaves, Jake LaRavia, an unprotected 2028 first-round pick, an unprotected 2030 first-round pick, and a 2031 first-round pick swap.

While it is unclear if the Magic will trade away their young centerpiece, the opportunity to get up to four future assets, as well as other pieces, is an intriguing proposition.

Banchero may present as a good LeBron James replacement as the veteran may decide to move elsewhere by utilizing his free agent status this offseason.

How the Lakers Can Pair Luka Doncic With Banchero

Bachero, 23, is on a max deal with the Magic. His extension kicks in from next season, which makes it a complicated situation for any trade talk. His five-year deal is worth $239 million and could rise to $287 million with performance clauses.

Compared to what James commanded this season in the cap, the Lakers can accommodate Banchero directly if their 41-year-old superstar moves. Even at a reduced deal, it will be tough on the cap to absorb Banchero’s long-term deal.

The inclusion of Reaves in this trade is another medium that can help the Lakers get enough cap space for Banchero. He is eligible for a lucrative extension, reportedly up to five years. Trading him now secures long-term financial flexibility, one that can make the Banchero transition smooth.

The big question mark is whether the Lakers would trade Reaves. His name has come up in several trade talks, but seeing how he has developed into a good secondary star alongside Doncic, the franchise may have to think twice before moving him.

“It may be hard for the Lakers to consent to giving away Austin Reaves, a player with a 24.1 player efficiency rating,” Carelli wrote. “However, he wants a large contract sooner rather than later, with one year left on his current deal after 2026. If the Lakers can get a star of this league and one locked down for years to come, they shall deal away Reaves for the long-term success of the team.”

An argument could be made that Banchero could well be an upgrade to Reaves. He has led the Magic to become a regular playoff team even though they haven’t experienced any deep runs.

How Banchero Can Impact in L.A.

Banchero is one of the top young stars in the league. The All-Star forward averaged 22.2 points, a career-high 8.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists this past season.

The Lakers’ offense will be elevated with a consistent 20-point star and a high-usage forward. At 6-foot-10, he will add height to the wings and also scoring, playmaking, and rebounding.

At Orlando, Banchero shouldered majority of the heavy offensive load but that will be split as he will be next to Doncic.

There have been consistency alarms raised with Banchero, but being the main head of a franchise as a young star is not always the easiest position. L.A. offers a fresh new environment in a much more contention-worthy roster.





