Lakers Proposed to Replace Deandre Ayton With Jarrett Allen in Major Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers enter the 2026 offseason searching for a reliable frontcourt upgrade to support Luka Doncic.

The Lakers’ postseason run showed similar defensive and rebounding lapses in the paint. The front office has sprung into action as the franchise has been linked to numerous big men through free agency and trades.

According to The Sporting News’ Jon Conahan, there is an intriguing option that involves bringing in Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen.

In a proposed trade, the Lakers would receive Allen in exchange for Jarred Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia, and an unprotected 2031 first-round pick.

The Lakers won’t commit much in this deal, and they will get a center in his prime years. Allen, 28, may be subject to a trade if the Cavs see an opportunity to clear some space in the cap.

How the Lakers Can Land Jarrett Allen

Trading for Allen will be a straightforward move for the Lakers. The center is on a manageable deal, having signed a three-year, $91 million max extension with Cleveland in 2024. He will earn around $28 million next season.

Pending other roster adjustments, Allen would fit reasonably within the Lakers’ projected cap space. The likes of LeBron James and Rui Hachimura are unrestricted free agents, while Austin Reaves is on a player option. How the Lakers handle these players’ situations will determine the incoming players that can fit.

Using Vanderbilt, LaRavia, and the 2031 pick is a good deal to convince Cleveland, as it earns a young depth in return. The unprotected first-rounder is the key sweetener in this trade, even though it carries long-term cost.

“The only problem here for me is giving up a first-round pick,” Conahan wrote. “The Lakers don’t have many future first-round picks at all, and with all the changes to the draft lottery, second-apron problems, and more, first-round picks have become more valuable than ever.”

One of the reasons L.A. wasn’t in a strong position to land Giannis Antetokounmpo was its lack of decent future assets. They could sacrifice one if it gets them a serious offseason need.

Cleveland will have to show willingness to move Allen, who remains a cornerstone for their defense. After another postseason elimination, it might see value in the expiring or shorter-term deals and the high-upside draft capital.

How Allen’s Impact Can Outdo Deandre Ayton in L.A.

With Doncic and Reaves running the backcourt, the Lakers can benefit from a tough defensive presence of Allen in the frontcourt.

Allen can bring a strong double-double potential and a lob threat, which can fit well with Doncic’s creativity.

“I also think he can fit very well with Doncic, as the MVP candidate year in and year out has proven that he loves playing with centers who can make plays at the rim on both sides of the court.

Allen is seasoned and just the right profile for a long-term piece in the frontcourt. Where that leaves DeAndre Ayton remains to be seen, but the Lakers’ interest in a new center indicates that he may be a movable piece.

Allen is only one of many frontcourt options the Lakers could explore in the offseason. The coming weeks will determine their approach.





