Lakers Proposed to Trade 2 Key Players, Future Draft Pick For Jarrett Allen

The Los Angeles Lakers will have an array of frontcourt options to explore this offseason as the franchise aims to add physicality in the paint and rim protection.

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen is coming up as a potential target for the Lakers, who could seek out a deal for the rim-protecting center in his prime.

According to ClutchPoints’ Enzo Flojo, the Cavs may explore moving Allen following another disappointing playoff exit and the need to clear some space in their cap.

In a proposed trade, the Lakers send Jarred Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia, and an unprotected 2031 first-round pick to Cleveland.

The Lakers are looking to provide Luka Doncic with the best possible frontcourt star to help their contention charge with the Slovenian superstar.

How the Lakers Can Get Jarret Allen

Allen, 28, is on a three-year extension worth $91 million, and he will earn around $28 million next year. Cleveland could move his salary to avoid cap constraints, seeing how they pushed to get James Harden into the roster before the trade deadline in February.

The Lakers can take on Allen in their space, who can slot into Vanderbilt and LaRavia’s space. But the two outgoing pieces don’t directly match Allen’s salary, meaning the Lakers will have to clear more.

While focused on adding players, the Lakers also have one eye on their current roster situation. Players like Austin Reaves are eligible for a significant extension, and the franchise is willing to agree on a deal. LeBron James leads the stars who will hit the open market as he is an unrestricted free agent.

The Lakers would reportedly be open to keeping their 41-year-old veteran superstar, but don’t want to go overboard in agreeing to a deal for him to stay. If James remains on a reduced deal, the Lakers can use his remaining space to fully accommodate Allen’s deal.

The Lakers can also move current starting center DeAndre Ayton because it seems less likely he will choose to remain as a backup, given their search for a new big.

How Allen Could Improve L.A.

Since moving Anthony Davis, the Lakers have struggled in the interior. Ayton hasn’t given them that edge despite his consistent double-double numbers. Allen could be an upgrade to the frontcourt and defense.

“For Los Angeles, this move is about solving a problem that has existed for years,” Flojo wrote. “The Lakers have consistently searched for a reliable defensive anchor who can control the paint without demanding touches offensively. Allen checks every box.”

Allen is not a stretch big, but his defensive contributions in the paint can help the Lakers solve some physicality rebounding issues. He has strong double-double qualities and is also a decent blocker.

In offense, Allen’s efficiency shines in limited touches — primarily through lobs, putbacks, and short rolls, which means he can benefit from Doncic’s playmaking.

These are qualities that Ayton has been found to be lacking, and why he did later build a bit of chemistry with Doncic later on in the season, the Lakers would need more from their frontcourt.

Allen was limited to 56 regular-season games this past season, dealing with mostly a knee problem. Although he did play the full 82 games last year, which makes him less of an injury-prone big.





