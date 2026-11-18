Quentin Grimes spent the opening weeks of the season trying to find his rhythm. On Tuesday night, he gave the Los Angeles Lakers a reminder of what he can do when everything clicks.

Grimes erupted for a career-high 47 points in the Lakers’ 118-114 overtime victory over the Charlotte Hornets, delivering the biggest performance of his NBA career after an uneven start in a reserve role.

“I’m calling this one a statement game,” Grimes said afterward.

He was talking about the Lakers overcoming an 18-point deficit. But after spending the early season adjusting to changing responsibilities, the performance carried personal significance, too.

Grimes made 10 3-pointers, joined Kobe Bryant in franchise history and helped Los Angeles extend its winning streak to nine games.

Quentin Grimes Makes Statement After Early Lakers Struggles

Grimes entered the season knowing his role could change from night to night.

He had started games, come off the bench and watched Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves handle much of the Lakers’ offense.

Finding a consistent rhythm wasn’t easy.

But Grimes said his experiences with the New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers prepared him for the challenge.

“I’ve been in this league six years. I’ve had different roles,” Grimes said.

He recalled earning minutes as a defensive specialist in New York before receiving more offensive opportunities in Dallas and Philadelphia.

That background helped him remain patient in Los Angeles.

“Everybody had confidence in me,” Grimes said. “The coaches, teammates kept telling me to be me.”

With Reaves sidelined against Charlotte, Grimes moved into the starting lineup and took advantage of the opportunity.

He shot 16-for-24 from the field and 10-for-14 from the 3-point range.

Luka Doncic, JJ Redick Put Their Trust in Quentin Grimes

Grimes credited Doncic and coach JJ Redick for recognizing when he had the hot hand.

“Luka did a great job of finding me once I got hot early,” he said. “JJ kept running plays for me to get me going.”

That trust produced the night’s biggest shot.

Trailing 111-108 late in regulation, Doncic pushed the ball upcourt and found Grimes open on the right wing.

Grimes buried the tying 3-pointer to force overtime.

“I don’t know why they left me open,” he said. “He found me, put it right on the money.”

He also appreciated Doncic urging Redick to put away his clipboard and simply get Grimes the ball.

For a player still establishing his place in the rotation, that confidence mattered.

Quentin Grimes Joins Kobe Bryant in Lakers History

Grimes became just the second Lakers player to make at least 10 3-pointers in a game, joining Bryant.

The achievement carried special meaning for someone who grew up idolizing the Lakers legend.

“He’s one of the reasons that I wanted to play this game,” Grimes said.

His mother was also in attendance, one day after celebrating her 60th birthday.

“I tried to get 60, but it was close,” Grimes joked.

Yet his biggest takeaway remained the team’s resilience.

“This was a statement game for the team,” Grimes said, pointing to how the Lakers rallied despite being short-handed.

For the Lakers, it was another comeback victory.

For Grimes, it was also proof that his early-season struggles hadn’t diminished what he could bring to a championship-minded team.