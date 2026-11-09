Lakers Face Another Injury Scare as Quentin Grimes Exits vs. Pistons

The Los Angeles Lakers were already playing without Luka Doncic on Sunday night. Then another member of their starting backcourt disappeared into the locker room during a tense fourth quarter against the Detroit Pistons.

Quentin Grimes headed to the Lakers’ locker room accompanied by a member of the medical staff, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, raising another injury concern for coach JJ Redick.

Grimes checked out with 9:14 remaining in the fourth quarter and had yet to return as Los Angeles tried to protect a narrow lead at Little Caesars Arena.

The Lakers had not announced the reason for his departure or issued an official injury designation.

Quentin Grimes Heads to Locker Room Against Pistons

Grimes started in place of Doncic, who missed Sunday’s game because of lower-back tightness.

The 26-year-old guard delivered a solid performance before leaving the floor, recording 12 points, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes.

He shot 4-for-12 from the field and made two of his five 3-point attempts, helping Los Angeles build an early lead against Detroit.

However, the Pistons erased much of a 24-point first-quarter deficit, forcing the Lakers into a difficult finish.

Grimes checked out with 9:14 remaining in the fourth quarter.

McMenamin later reported that Grimes had gone to the locker room with a member of Los Angeles’ medical staff.

The development raised concerns about his availability, particularly with the Lakers preparing for another game Monday.

Grimes has provided perimeter defense, outside shooting and secondary ballhandling since joining Los Angeles.

Those contributions become even more important whenever Doncic is unavailable.

Luka Doncic Sits Out With Back Injury

The Lakers entered Sunday without their leading scorer after Doncic was ruled out because of lower-back tightness.

The Slovenian superstar had scored a season-high 53 points in Friday’s 124-118 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

His remarkable production has helped Los Angeles establish itself among the Western Conference’s early contenders.

However, his back has required attention during the opening weeks of the season.

Sunday marked his second absence after he previously missed an October matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers with a similar issue.

Without Doncic, Redick turned to Austin Reaves to carry much of the offensive responsibility.

Reaves responded with 34 points through the closing minutes, helping the Lakers remain ahead despite Detroit’s comeback.

Walker Kessler also contributed nine points, 13 rebounds and three blocks, providing a defensive presence inside.

Grimes’ departure left Redick with another potential rotation problem.

Lakers Face Quick Turnaround After Pistons Game

Los Angeles entered Sunday’s contest riding a four-game winning streak and holding an 8-2 record.

The Lakers built a commanding 38-14 lead after the first quarter before Detroit gradually fought back.

By the closing minutes, the margin had narrowed to a single possession.

The Lakers also face a demanding schedule, with a road matchup against the Atlanta Hawks set for Monday.

That turnaround could complicate matters if Grimes requires additional evaluation or Doncic remains sidelined.

For now, the extent of Grimes’ apparent medical issue remains unknown.

The Lakers will need further clarification on his condition as they attempt to preserve their early-season momentum.