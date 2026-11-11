Lakers Get Unexpected Quentin Grimes Injury Update Ahead of Bucks Clash

The Lakers could have their starting backcourt together again Wednesday night, but one of their key perimeter defenders remains uncertain.

Quentin Grimes is listed as questionable for Los Angeles’ road matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks because of a right finger sprain, according to the NBA’s official injury report released Tuesday evening.

The designation represents an encouraging change after Grimes missed Monday’s 124-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

However, his availability remains uncertain as the Lakers attempt to extend their six-game winning streak.

The update comes as Austin Reaves appears ready to return after missing the Atlanta game with an illness.

Reaves was not listed on Tuesday’s report, leaving Grimes as the Lakers’ only player with an uncertain injury designation.

Grimes suffered the finger injury during Sunday’s 121-116 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

He started that contest and finished with 12 points in 32 minutes, making four of his 12 field-goal attempts.

Grimes also connected on two 3-pointers while helping Los Angeles secure its fifth consecutive victory.

The injury subsequently forced him to miss Monday’s matchup in Atlanta.

His potential return would provide coach JJ Redick with another reliable perimeter defender as the Lakers continue their road trip.

Grimes has averaged 26.1 minutes this season, establishing himself as an important part of Los Angeles’ rotation.

His defensive versatility allows him to guard multiple backcourt positions, an especially valuable skill alongside Luka Doncic and Reaves.

While Doncic and Reaves carry much of the offensive workload, Grimes can handle difficult defensive assignments without requiring the same volume of shots.

That balance has become increasingly important for a team built around Doncic’s playmaking.

Grimes also provides spot-up shooting, giving defenders another player to account for when Doncic attacks the basket.

If he remains sidelined Wednesday, the Lakers could again turn to their other guards and wings to absorb those minutes.

The possibility of Grimes missing another game comes amid positive news elsewhere in Los Angeles’ backcourt.

Reaves was removed from the injury report after sitting out Monday’s win over Atlanta because of an illness.

His expected return would restore another proven scorer alongside Doncic.

Reaves scored a season-high 43 points against Detroit on Sunday, carrying the Lakers while Doncic was sidelined by lower-back tightness.

The Lakers subsequently defeated Atlanta behind Doncic’s 32 points and 10 assists.

Sandro Mamukelashvili contributed 23 points, while Walker Kessler added 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Kessler also appeared on Tuesday’s injury report, but he was listed as available despite wearing a left finger splint.

That leaves Grimes as the team’s remaining injury concern ahead of Wednesday’s matchup.

Milwaukee entered Tuesday with a 1-9 record, having lost six consecutive games.

The Lakers, meanwhile, have surged to 10-2 despite their recent absences.

Getting Grimes back would give Redick another defensive option and help restore the depth that has fueled Los Angeles’ impressive start.

But with Reaves poised to return, the Lakers have reason to feel encouraged even if Grimes needs additional time.

For now, Wednesday’s game-day injury updates will determine whether their backcourt is finally back at full strength.