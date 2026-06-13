NBA Insider Links Lakers to Intriguing Free Agency Target for Luka Doncic Era

The Los Angeles Lakers could once again be in the market for backcourt help this offseason, and one emerging name to watch is Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes.

According to Bleacher Report’s salary cap expert Eric Pincus, Grimes could become a realistic target for the Lakers as they continue reshaping their roster around franchise cornerstone Luka Doncic.

Pincus reported that Philadelphia faces difficult financial decisions despite Grimes’ productive season, opening the possibility that teams such as the Lakers could pursue the 25-year-old guard in free agency.

Quentin Grimes Emerges as Potential Lakers Free Agency Target

Grimes entered the 2025-26 season after an unusual restricted free agency process that ended with him signing a one-year, $8.7 million qualifying offer with the 76ers.

The former first-round pick delivered an uneven but productive campaign, averaging 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 0.9 steals while knocking down 1.7 three-pointers per game across 75 appearances.

Pincus noted that Philadelphia’s roster construction could make retaining Grimes complicated.

“The Lakers have enough to outspend Philadelphia,” Pincus wrote, adding that the Portland Trail Blazers may also have interest but are limited financially by the projected $15 million mid-level exception.

Philadelphia is already heavily invested in Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and Paul George, while rookie VJ Edgecombe also figures prominently into the organization’s long-term plans.

Re-signing Grimes, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Andre Drummond could leave the Sixers operating dangerously close to the projected second apron of $221.7 million without significantly improving the roster.

Lakers Continue Building Around Luka Doncic

The possibility of pursuing Grimes aligns with the Lakers’ publicly stated offseason objectives.

Following Los Angeles’ second-round playoff sweep at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder, president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka emphasized that every roster move would be centered on maximizing Doncic’s strengths.

“The archetype of the roster that we want is going to be retrofitted around Luka and the things he needs,” Pelinka said in May. “Clearly he’s that leader and player for the future that we want to build the right way around.”

Grimes fits many of those criteria.

The 6-foot-5 guard has developed into a reliable two-way contributor capable of handling secondary playmaking responsibilities, creating offense off the dribble and defending multiple perimeter positions.

His ability to space the floor and play alongside ball-dominant stars could make him an intriguing complementary piece next to Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Grimes’ Market Could Finally Materialize

Grimes’ free agency journey has been unusual.

Reports indicated that his camp initially sought a contract worth approximately $30 million annually before lowering its asking price to the $20 million-to-$25 million range. Those figures ultimately exceeded what the market was willing to offer, leading him to accept the qualifying offer and postpone unrestricted free agency by one year.

He later switched representation to Creative Artists Agency (CAA), one of the NBA’s most influential agencies.

Now entering unrestricted free agency after posting another solid season, Grimes may finally find the robust market that eluded him last summer.

For the Lakers, who continue searching for athletic, versatile guards capable of thriving alongside Doncic, Grimes could emerge as one of the more intriguing names to monitor as free agency approaches.