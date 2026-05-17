Lakers Most Realistic Trade Package For Trey Murphy Proposed

Many pundits view Trey Murphy as the best new talent that the Los Angeles Lakers can realistically add this offseason, but it will likely come at a high price. The New Orleans Pelicans had another failed season and could look to make changes. Multiple young assets can restart their timeline, if they choose to move on from longer-tenured players like Zion Williamson and Murphy.

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus revealed a realistic trade package needed for the Lakers to get Murphy:

“Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones and Yves Missi New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia, Adou Thiero, Knecht, a 2026 No. 25, a 2031 first-round draft pick, and a 2033 first-round draft pick In this scenario Los Angeles gets a talented, young scoring forward in Murphy, a strong perimeter defender in Jones (who, outside of one strong season, is an inconsistent shooter) and a young center to develop in Missi.”

The trade pitch would see the Lakers giving up three first-round draft picks in exchange for the Pelicans also adding Herb Jones and Yves Messi. All three players would certainly improve the Lakers’ depth, but it would also stifle their ability to spend in free agency this summer by taking on many contracts.

Pros & Cons For Lakers Doing This Deal

The biggest positive for this trade is that it answers a lot of the Lakers’ biggest problems. Murphy is a sharpshooter and an athletic wing that perfectly fits into the starting lineup. Teaming with Luka Doncic and potentially LeBron James will give him so many open three pointers from the elite passers.

Jones is an elite defender and could defend the opposing team’s best defender, while closing games with a smaller lineup. Messi is a promising center and offers more of an upside than relying on DeAndre Ayton for another season.

Unfortunately, this move completely ruins the plan to experiment in free agency. Re-signing Austin Reaves and LeBron to new contracts along with this trade would make this the main roster core. Marcus Smart and/or Jaxson Hayes returning on cheap deals would be the best that the Lakers can hope for if pulling off this trade.

Pros & Cons For Pelicans Doing This Deal

New Orleans is in a tough spot with a roster good enough to contend for a playoff spot, but a loaded Western Conference of teams better than they are. Murphy is their top trade asset due to Williamson’s health issues making him hard to trade for.

Two future Lakers draft picks could be a tremendous haul down the line for the Pelicans. James is expected to retire, and no one can predict if Doncic will still be leading the team as a superstar since big names change teams so often in today’s NBA.

The biggest negative for the Pelicans is the lack of talent coming back when looking at the names the Lakers would trade to them. Dalton Knecht is the most appealing name in the trade package thanks to his age, but he was unplayable for the Lakers in important games this season.