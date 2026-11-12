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Lakers Get Mixed Austin Reaves, Luka Doncic Injury News After Bucks Win

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Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Luka Doncic #77 and Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers react during a 136-129 Portland Trail Blazers win at Crypto.com Arena on October 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers extended their winning streak to seven games Wednesday night, but their 123-112 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks came with two injury scares involving Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic.

Fortunately for Los Angeles, coach JJ Redick offered some encouraging news afterward.

Reaves’ initial X-rays came back negative after the Lakers guard exited in the third quarter with a heel injury. However, the team will need additional imaging Thursday before determining the extent of the problem.

Redick sounded considerably less concerned about Doncic, who twisted his ankle late in the game.

“[Reaves’] X-rays were negative. We’ll get imaging tomorrow. Probably no update besides that,” Redick told reporters. “Luka, I think is fine. Just a light tweak.”

The update offered some relief for the NBA-leading Lakers, although Reaves’ status remains uncertain.

JJ Redick Reveals Next Step for Austin Reaves

Los Angeles Lakers v Milwaukee Bucks
GettyJaime Jaquez Jr. of the Milwaukee Bucks goes to the basket against Austin Reaves of the Los Angeles Lakers in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum on November 11, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. 

Reaves left Wednesday’s game during the third quarter and headed toward the locker room accompanied by members of the Lakers’ medical staff.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that the guard walked with a slight limp as he exited.

Before departing, Reaves contributed 18 points, five assists, three rebounds and three steals in 25 minutes.

He shot 6-of-10 from the field and made all five of his free throws.

The injury interrupted his return to the lineup after he missed Monday’s victory over Atlanta because of an illness.

Reaves had delivered a season-high 43 points in Sunday’s 121-116 win over the Detroit Pistons while Doncic sat out with lower back tightness.

His ability to carry the offense when Doncic is unavailable has become an important part of the Lakers’ early success.

Now, Los Angeles faces the possibility of playing without Reaves again.

Although negative X-rays are encouraging, they do not rule out every type of injury. Thursday’s imaging should provide a clearer picture of his condition.

Redick did not offer a timetable for Reaves’ return.

Luka Doncic Injury Appears Less Concerning

Los Angeles Lakers v Atlanta Hawks
GettyLuka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at State Farm Arena on November 09, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

The outlook appears more encouraging for Doncic.

The Lakers superstar twisted his ankle late in Wednesday’s victory, creating another anxious moment for a team that has enjoyed a remarkable start.

However, Redick described the injury as a minor tweak and indicated he expects Doncic to be fine.

The five-time All-Star finished with 32 points, five assists, five rebounds and three steals in 32 minutes.

He made five 3-pointers as Los Angeles improved to 11-2.

Sandro Mamukelashvili added 23 points off the bench, while Walker Kessler finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Lakers have won seven consecutive games since their second loss of the season.

Their next matchup comes Sunday against the Phoenix Suns, giving Reaves and Doncic several days before the team returns to action.

For Doncic, Redick’s initial assessment suggests the ankle issue may not become a significant obstacle.

Reaves’ situation requires more patience.

The Lakers will learn more after Thursday’s medical evaluation, with the results likely to determine whether their starting backcourt remains intact heading into Phoenix.

Alder Almo is a veteran NBA reporter for Heavy.com, covering the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. He brings over 20 years of experience across local and international media, including broadcast, print and digital. He previously covered the Knicks for Empire Sports Media and the NBA for Off the Glass. Originally from the Philippines, he is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey. More about Alder Almo

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Lakers Get Mixed Austin Reaves, Luka Doncic Injury News After Bucks Win

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