Lakers Get Mixed Austin Reaves, Luka Doncic Injury News After Bucks Win

The Los Angeles Lakers extended their winning streak to seven games Wednesday night, but their 123-112 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks came with two injury scares involving Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic.

Fortunately for Los Angeles, coach JJ Redick offered some encouraging news afterward.

Reaves’ initial X-rays came back negative after the Lakers guard exited in the third quarter with a heel injury. However, the team will need additional imaging Thursday before determining the extent of the problem.

Redick sounded considerably less concerned about Doncic, who twisted his ankle late in the game.

“[Reaves’] X-rays were negative. We’ll get imaging tomorrow. Probably no update besides that,” Redick told reporters. “Luka, I think is fine. Just a light tweak.”

The update offered some relief for the NBA-leading Lakers, although Reaves’ status remains uncertain.

JJ Redick Reveals Next Step for Austin Reaves

Reaves left Wednesday’s game during the third quarter and headed toward the locker room accompanied by members of the Lakers’ medical staff.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that the guard walked with a slight limp as he exited.

Before departing, Reaves contributed 18 points, five assists, three rebounds and three steals in 25 minutes.

He shot 6-of-10 from the field and made all five of his free throws.

The injury interrupted his return to the lineup after he missed Monday’s victory over Atlanta because of an illness.

Reaves had delivered a season-high 43 points in Sunday’s 121-116 win over the Detroit Pistons while Doncic sat out with lower back tightness.

His ability to carry the offense when Doncic is unavailable has become an important part of the Lakers’ early success.

Now, Los Angeles faces the possibility of playing without Reaves again.

Although negative X-rays are encouraging, they do not rule out every type of injury. Thursday’s imaging should provide a clearer picture of his condition.

Redick did not offer a timetable for Reaves’ return.

Luka Doncic Injury Appears Less Concerning

The outlook appears more encouraging for Doncic.

The Lakers superstar twisted his ankle late in Wednesday’s victory, creating another anxious moment for a team that has enjoyed a remarkable start.

However, Redick described the injury as a minor tweak and indicated he expects Doncic to be fine.

The five-time All-Star finished with 32 points, five assists, five rebounds and three steals in 32 minutes.

He made five 3-pointers as Los Angeles improved to 11-2.

Sandro Mamukelashvili added 23 points off the bench, while Walker Kessler finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Lakers have won seven consecutive games since their second loss of the season.

Their next matchup comes Sunday against the Phoenix Suns, giving Reaves and Doncic several days before the team returns to action.

For Doncic, Redick’s initial assessment suggests the ankle issue may not become a significant obstacle.

Reaves’ situation requires more patience.

The Lakers will learn more after Thursday’s medical evaluation, with the results likely to determine whether their starting backcourt remains intact heading into Phoenix.