Lakers Praised for Saying No to 2-for-1 Trade for $64M All-Star Amid 10-2 Start

Judging by the standings, the Los Angeles Lakers are the best team in the NBA nearly one month into the 2026-27 season.

Winners of six in a row, the Lakers have opened up the season with a 10-2 record, good for the top record in the league. Meanwhile, the Miami Heat, which like the Lakers saw plenty of offseason movement, has not lived up to expectations so far this season. While there are multiple explanations for why the Heat has looked far from a contender, the lackluster play of Andrew Wiggins, a one-time All-Star, has stood out.

Lakers Praised for Skipping on Trade for Wiggins

Could the Lakers have had Wiggins? Well, if they were willing to surrender Rui Hachimura, Dalton Knecht and a first round pick, then yes. Reporter Jovan Buha revealed two summers ago that the Lakers could have acquired Wiggins from the Heat. Of course, L.A. ultimately chose not to, a decision they should now be commended for, according to Lake Show Life’s Svyatoslav Rovenchuk.

Remember, this is a guy who the Los Angeles Lakers were regularly checking in on. There was a point at which (Heat president) Pat Riley was reportedly asking for a package revolving around Rui Hachimura, Dalton Knecht, and a first-round pick for Wiggins,” Rovenchuk wrote. “The Lakers were not inclined to give in. … Considering his abysmal start to 2026-27, there are no current regrets about that decision. It is quite the opposite. Watching the slow start of Wiggins in Miami and seeing the strong early surge for the Lakers’ by-committee wing group has Los Angeles comfortable with where they are.”

Still, some would contend that the Lakers, right here, right now, would be notably better if Wiggins was on the roster. Wiggins, who was acquired in a trade that sent star forward Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors in February 2025, may be struggling to start this season, but he was a strong contributor for the Heat last season, averaging over 15 points per game while shooting 41.4 percent from the 3-point line.

Should L.A. Go After Wiggins if Miami Looks to Move On?

It would take a lot for the Heat to move Wiggins just months after signing him to a new contract, unless a trade opportunity for a superstar comes around.

If Wiggins continues to struggle, the Heat may look to move on … but would the Lakers dare to trade for a player set to make well north of $30 million over the next two years, especially while he is having one of his worst seasons?

Wiggins has shown he has a strong bounce back gear in him. He was written off as a Minnesota Timberwolf before emerging as one of the central components of a championship-winning team just a couple of years later. Wiggins is in his prime and still one of the best defenders in the NBA.

For now, the Heat, owning a 5-6 record this season, likely view Wiggins as a long-term piece of a team expected to contend in the Eastern Conference.