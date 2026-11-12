Lakers Pushed to Replace Bronny James With NBA Champ Amid 1.3 PPG Struggle

While the Los Angeles Lakers enjoy the best start to a season since their title-winning 2019-20 campaign, guard Bronny James has struggled early in his third season.

James, 22, had more than marginal expectations entering the 2026 season. After his father left the franchise in late June, many believed James was positioned to shine now that he wouldn’t have to deal with his legendary father’s harsh spotlight. Instead, James appears to have taken a step back compared to what he showed last season, when he earned meaningful playoffs minutes.

Lakers Called to Move on From James

James has his critics, many of whom have wanted the Lakers to part ways with James for multiple years. Unless the young guard turns it around, L.A. may be left with no choice but to cut James loose and sign a free agent, as Lakers journalist Jovan Buha suggests.

“Bronny is a minus-40 in 16 minutes and 35 seconds this season,” Buha said on his “Buha’s Block” podcast (h/t BasketNews.com). “Think about that. That’s not even a quarter and a half of basketball. The Lakers have been outscored by 40 in his 16 and a half minutes.”

Added Buha: “Bruce Brown, I’d be cool with Bruce Brown. At this point, why not waive Bronny and just have Bruce Brown on the team?”

For months, Brown, 30, has been one of the more discussed available free agents. A 2023 NBA champion with the Denver Nuggets, Brown has proven he can contribute valuable minutes of the bench for a legitimate contender. It remains somewhat surprising that the veteran forward, who appeared in all 82 regular season games for the Nuggets last season, is still without a team.

Brown has been linked to the Lakers multiple times, including in the 2023 offseason after he was fresh off winning a title. This past offseason, the Lakers were reportedly among a handful of teams interested in Brown before he signed a training camp deal with the New York Knicks, who waived the veteran star before the regular season.

James NBA Future in Question

James’ lackluster production was immediately clear in preseason, where he had difficulties avoiding turnovers and shooting efficiently from the field. Even head coach JJ Redick expressed that he wasn’t flattered by James’ preseason performances.

As James’ struggles have been put on display so far this season, Buha wonders if the former second round pick has what it takes to make a 15-man roster if he gets waived by the Lakers.

“If LA waived him, I’d be surprised if someone picked him up on an actual contract,” Buha said, before adding, “maybe someone picks him up on a two-way. Maybe Philly picks him up on a two-way, or somewhere picks him up on a two-way. I don’t think he ends up on a 15-man roster.”

What is particularly alarming about James’ slow start to the season is his clear regression from just late last season. While James didn’t earn huge minutes in the Lakers’ two playoffs series last spring, he often made the most of the time of his time on the court.

“Bronny was just in the rotation at the end of last season, and he’s looked like a shell of himself this season,” Buha said.

In six games this season, James is averaging just 2.8 minutes and 1.3 points per game.