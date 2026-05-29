Report Links Lakers to Massive 4-Player Haul as LeBron James Departure Looms

The clock has been ticking on LeBron James’ heavily-decorated NBA career. In a matter of weeks, the world will learn James’ next decision.

He’ll either stay, leave or retire.

James, the oldest player in the NBA, is still playing at an elite level, which is part of the reason why speculation over a return to the Cleveland Cavaliers has caught fire in the weeks following the Los Angeles Lakers’ playoff exit.

While James back to Cleveland appears more fantasy than reality right now, there has been no shortage of chatter over a reunion.

According to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, James returning to Cleveland via sign-and-trade between the Cavaliers and Lakers is the most plausible scenario. In that case, Siegel reports the Lakers could get as many as four players in exchange for James.

“You’re talking about Dean Wade in a sign-and-trade being moved to Los Angeles; you’re talking about Jarrett Allen being moved to Los Angeles; maybe even a guy like Dennis Schroder reunites with Los Angeles,” Siegel said. … Max Strus, another name as we already talked about, could potentially be included in a sign-and-trade for LeBron.”

What the Cavaliers Should Expect from LeBron James

James may prefer a storybook ending to his illustrious career, but he isn’t prepared to make a major financial sacrifice to achieve that.

Siegel outlined what James’ expectations would be from the Cavaliers if he were to return to the franchise.

“He is not gonna take a major pay cut to join a team this offseason,” Siegel expressed. “He still wants to be paid; it’s not gonna be a minimum contract [and] most likely won’t be a mid-level exception, either. If you wanna get LeBron, it’s gonna be on his terms.”

Both the Lakers and Cavaliers are prepared to make changes this summer, but it appears retaining James is a bigger priority for the Lakers than acquiring James is for the Cavaliers.

As Siegel notes, the Cavaliers would need to gut a substantial chunk of their depth to sign James and even then, there will be significant challenges in offering James a salary he would consider acceptable.

The Lakers, meanwhile, might consider moving James if the return is large enough. Without James in the lineup, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves demonstrated a highly successful partnership as the Lakers were winning. Adding quality depth around their two stars, even if it means losing James, is an idea that could intrigue the Lakers.

James Recently Opened Up on His Decision Timeline

Recently, James spoke on his next step for the first time since the Lakers’ season ended.

“I think at some point, up in June, late June, as July rolls around, free agency gets going, as July’s rolling, maybe into August, we start to kind of get a feel of what my future may look like, if it’s continuing to play the game that I love — which I know I can still give so much to the game, and play at a high level — or if it’s not. But I have not gotten to that point yet,” James said.

With the NBA postseason nearing the finish line and the NBA Draft and free agency around the corner, there isn’t much time left before James and the Lakers will need to meet and discuss the future.

Several reports have stated James would prefer to remain a Laker — if the organization approaches him with a contract offer that, again, he feels honors his value.

If that happens, it’s hard seeing James in a different uniform in October.

If not, a world of possibilities will emerge.