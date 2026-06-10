Lakers Receive Trade Path to Star Center for Luka Doncic After New Report

Needing to address the center position, the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be aggressive in finding an ideal big man to put alongside Luka Doncic.

Despite frontcourt troubles last season, L.A. secured a 50-win season for the second year in a row, something the franchise hadn’t done since coming off an NBA championship in the 2010-11 season

The Lakers possess arguably the best floor general and playmaker in the NBA. Doncic has long been hailed as a generational talent with an uncanny ability to set up his teammates. Except, last season, he was missing the typical automatic connection he has with his big men.

Fortunately, the big man market this offseason sets up to be stronger than the last several years.

Lakers Can Go After Longtime Popular Trade Target

According to NBA insider Evan Sidery, the Milwaukee Bucks are expected to make big man Myles Turner available in trade talks this offseason.

“Rival executives believe the Bucks will also shop Myles Turner in trade talks this summer,” Sidery wrote on X. “Turner, who was brought on as a win-now fit alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, will make $83.6 million combined over the next three seasons.”

The Lakers have another strong option to consider as a center they can realistically pursue.

Turner, 30, is one of the top stretch big men in the league. He is coming off a cloudy season with the Bucks, who were stuck in turbulence all year dealing with rampant speculation over Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future.

Even through all the mess happening in Milwaukee, Turner posted roughly 12 points per game while shooting 38.3% from the 3-point line.

Before last season, Turner was an integral player for the Indiana Pacers as they captured the Eastern Conference crown and played a hard-fought seven-game series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In the 2025 playoffs, Turner averaged nearly 14 points on one end and two blocks on the other, serving as a perfect complement to pass-first point guard Tyrese Haliburton.

Turner will likely draw plenty of interest on the trade market this summer; he is a standout two-way talent in his prime with no injury history.

The Lakers have been connected to Turner for multiple years, both in the offseason and ahead of the trade deadline dating back to LeBron James‘ early years with the franchise. This summer may provide them the perfect opportunity to finally acquire the 30-year-old Milwaukee star.

Turner Would Fit Well Alongside Luka Doncic

The Lakers realized they must add a star big man to pair with Doncic. Last offseason, L.A. signed Deandre Ayton hoping the former lottery pick would rediscover his early career production.

For the most part, Ayton had an inconsistent season. In the playoffs, where the Lakers desired to rely on him the most, he often struggled rebounding and protecting the paint — two areas where Turner has been consistent over his decade-long career.

Doncic has a proven track record with even less-than star-quality big men; Turner is an established star.

In Doncic’s final full year with the Dallas Mavericks, the superstar point guard took the franchise to its first Finals in 13 years. But the system behind the Mavericks’ success was how proficient Doncic was in combination with big men Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II.

Pairing Turner with Doncic would give Doncic perhaps the best big man he’s played with in his eight-year career.

Turner isn’t a one-trick poney, either; he possesses the ability to create his own shot in the post and has the skills and athleticism to put the ball on the floor and drive to the basket.

Acquiring Turner likely won’t be cheap for the Lakers, but adding the big man would deliver a strong frontcourt upgrade.