Lakers Reportedly Expect LeBron James to Return

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly expect star forward LeBron James to return to the team for the 2025-26 season according to reports.

In an interview on The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN Insider Shams Charania says that reports from the Lakers is that there is an internal “understanding that James will return, possibly by opting into his $52.6 million player option.

Following a round one exist in the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves, attention turned to James, who’s in his 22nd season, and his future plans. While media has speculates about his future, James was non committal following their game five loss to the Timberwolves:

“I don’t have an answer to that. Something I’ll sit down with my family, my wife and my support group and kind of just talk through it and see what happens. And just have a conversation with myself on how long I want to continue to play.”

With the team believing that James will opt in, the front office should be willing to do what they can to improve the Lakers’ title odds for 2025-26. With a team built around James and Luka Doncic, the team needs to fill in roster holes, mainly at the center position, where the team has struggled to protect the rim since trading Anthony Davis.

