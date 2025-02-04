Lakers Reportedly Eye Trade for 2-Time All-Star

Rob Pelinka is working overtime heading into the Feb. 6 trade deadline. The Los Angeles Lakers General Manager swung a blockbuster trade to acquire Luka Doncic on Feb. 2. However, that deal saw Anthony Davis heading to the Dallas Mavericks.

Therefore, the Lakers lack talent in the middle of the floor. Multiple reports expect Pelinka to acquire a big man before the trade deadline passes. In a Feb. 4 report, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto lists Nikola Vucevic as a potential target for the Lakers. Multiple second-round draft picks could secure the veteran big man in a potential deal.

“Following the trade of star guard Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings, the Chicago Bulls are gearing towards a rebuild, and with two-time All-Star Nikola Vucevic desiring a win-now situation, there’s a growing sense the Bulls will look to move Vucevic ahead of the deadline,” Scotto reported.

“Vucevic has drawn trade interest from the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers…The Bulls have held out hope for a first-round pick for Vucevic but may have to settle for multiple second-round picks if they move him ahead of the deadline in the eyes of NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype.”

Vucevic, a two-time All-Star, is enjoying a resurgent season. He’s averaging 19.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He’s shooting 55.1% from the field and 40.1% from deep. Vucevic would provide much-needed floor spacing to the Lakers alongside the new pairing of LeBron James and Doncic. Head coach JJ Redick could implement a five-out offensive system to maximize his superstar tandem’s abilities.

Lakers Also Linked to Jakob Poeltl

Another center the Lakers are linked to is Jakob Poeltl. The 29-year-old big man is currently impressing with the rebuilding Toronto Raptors. However, a trade for Poeltl is expected to be difficult to get over the line ahead of the trade deadline.

“The Lakers have inquired about him, but the sense is the Raptors are holding out for an offer that would include a first-round pick (likely with a certain level of protection) and the only one the Lakers have left to offer is a 2031 first they’ve been clutching tightly for years,” Michael Grange of SportsNet Canada reported.

Unlike Vucevic, Poeltl is not a perimeter threat. However, he is a reliable creator via dribble hand-offs, sets solid screens and is among the most impactful bigs available on the trade market. He’s also five years younger than Vucevic, which could be attractive to Pelinka.

Lakers Could Move Austin Reaves to The Bench

While all eyes are on what the Lakers do in the trade market following the addition of Doncic, there are likely to be some moves made in terms of the team’s rotation. According to ClutchPoints Anthony Irwin, one of those changes could be to move Austin Reaves into a bench role.

“One potential tweak to the rotation could be moving Reaves to the bench to man the second unit and stagger his minutes with Doncic so as to maintain consistent offensive creativity but not at the cost of how they’d defend together,” Irwin wrote. Even despite trading Christie, the Lakers still have enough wings to protect both Reaves and Doncic in lineups.”

Reaves is one of the Lakers’ best and most consistent players. Yet, moving him to the bench could be the best way to balance the amount of on-ball reps Doncic and LeBron command. Redick will have his work cut out for him in the coming weeks, but having a floor-spacing five, such as Vucevic, could make life a whole lot easier.