Lakers Tabbed For Reunion With Controversial Player As PF Options Get Bleak

Along with missing out on Jonathan Kuminga and a few other trade targets and free agents, the Los Angeles Lakers are still searching for a player to fill the void at the power forward position.

The Lakers did make previous moves over the summer, but as the roster stands now, another forward could be desperately needed.

However, as time goes on, options are dwindling to find someone to play in the starting lineup alongside Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Quentin Grimes, and Walker Kessler.

Though it might not be a name Lakers fans want to hear, former Purple and Gold wing Dorian Finney-Smith could be available after he was traded away from the Houston Rockets following the least productive season of his career.

Lakers Urged To Make Dorian Finney-Smith Trade As Last Resort Power Forward Option

Writing for LakeShowLife.com, Svyatoslav Rovenchuk threw out Finney-Smith as a last resort name the Lakers could target after missing out on Kuminga and several of the team’s other top players to fill the power forward position.

“Of all the post-Jonathan Kuminga escapades that warrant an absolute HEAR ME OUT, this one is right near the top of the list,” he wrote. “DFS was certainly a valuable contributor in Los Angeles during his brief run as a Laker. The veteran forward is also tight with Luka Doncic. That never hurts.”

Rovenchuk cited Finney-Smith’s ankle surgery rehab as a reason why his value is at an all-time low. While it could be a cause for concern, if the Lakers really need a new power forward, he could be in line for a bounce-back season playing in the Purple and Gold once again.

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” If there is a level of comfort with where Finney-Smith is from a health standpoint, there is a low-cost gamble here to explore. The best-case scenario of him becoming a player who resembles a borderline starter could warrant the low price of entry on taking a flier.”

The 30-year-old is in the second year of his new contract extension, but only the 2026-27 season is guaranteed, so if the Lakers don’t like what they have, they can wipe their hands clean after next year.

Finney-Smith averaged 7.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists on 44.2/39.8/71.4 shooting splits in his 43 total games for the Lakers in 2024-25. It was the best three-point shooting year of his career, but Los Angeles still ended up losing him to the Houston Rockets in free agency, a move that looks very smart after his now-failed campaign on the Texas franchise.

Former LA Player Hasn’t Been On A Good Run

Finney-Smith had a decent stint for the Lakers in 2024-25, which allowed him to sign a four-year, $52.7 million contract with Houston as a free agent in the summer of 2025.

However, over the offseason, Finney-Smith underwent ankle surgery for an injury that had been impacting him since he was with the Lakers. The forward ended up playing only 37 games for the Rockets last season, putting up a career-low 3.3 points and 2.5 rebounds on 33.3% shooting.

After that first year of his new contract, Finney-Smith was subsequently dealt from Houston to the Charlotte Hornets over the 2026 NBA offseason, a move that actually helped the Rockets sign another former Lakers player, Marcus Smart.

But while Finney-Smith is still a member of the Hornets, according to team insider Rod Boone, there is a real chance he never plays in a Charlotte uniform and is moved before the 2026-27 NBA season begins.

Dorian Finney-Smith trade is official. #Hornets sent cash considerations to Houston. Unlikely he'll suit up for the #Hornets, per league sources. https://t.co/Uw4k59dkUf — Rod Boone (@rodboone) July 6, 2026

“Dorian Finney-Smith trade is official. #Hornets sent cash considerations to Houston,” Boone wrote in a post on X. “Unlikely he’ll suit up for the #Hornets, per league sources.”

With that, as Rovenchuk wrote, Finney-Smith could be available.

It’s uncertain if the Hornets would take Jarred Vanderbilt back in a trade, but if the Lakers are truly in desperate need of a power forward with veteran experience, Finney-Smith can’t be ruled out.

Los Angeles still has some time to figure out who will round out the rotation, but the start of the season is coming up quickly, and the front office will need to decide on the final roster soon.