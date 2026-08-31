Lakers Get Good News as 24-Year-Old Rising Star Excited to Join Luka Doncic

How well the Los Angeles Lakers have done this offseason will continue to be debated until the start of the new season.

What is for sure, though, is that the Lakers have made a concerted effort to revamp the roster around Luka Doncic, who is one of the top players in the NBA at the start of his prime. That means the time is right now for the Lakers to compete for a championship.

L.A. was particularly active in free agency, welcoming Collin Sexton, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Matisse Thybulle, Kevon Looney, Quentin Grimes and Ziaire Williams to the team.

Recently, Williams revealed what it’s like to be a Lakers newcomer and having the opportunity to play alongside Doncic and Austin Reaves.

New Lakers Signing Excited to Join Luka Doncic On the Court

In an interview with Benjamin Royer of the Orange County Register, Williams spoke about his new opportunity.

“I just thought it was a great opportunity,” Williams said of his decision to join the Lakers in free agency. “Being that big wing, versatile player that they needed, I just thought it was a great opportunity for me to be a Laker. Even if the same team was in New Orleans or Milwaukee, wherever – just the opportunity that was here and the team that they had, I just thought it was the best fit. And then just being back home in L.A. is the cherry on top. Being able to play in front of my family and my friends, and I’m super excited.”

Williams, 24, spent last season with the Brooklyn Nets, averaging a career-high 10.2 points per game in 56 appearances. A 6-foot-9 forward, Williams is in contention for the Lakers’ starting power forward job next season. And if he secures that role, he’ll get plenty of burn playing alongside Doncic and Reaves.

“Obviously Luka (Doncic) and AR (Austin Reaves) are going to be the main primary ball handlers,” Williams said. “So just playing off them, being able to shoot, cut, make plays in transition, stuff like that. They thought it was a great fit for me to be here, and the feeling was mutual.”

L.A. Entering Important Season, Still Looking for Frontcourt Reinforcements

The Lakers’ offseason business is still unfinished. Williams was brought in to help shore up the team’s frontcourt, especially if Jonathan Kuminga landed elsewhere. Now that Kuminga has signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves, who inked the free agent forward to a multiyear deal, Williams might be someone the Lakers turn to play heavier minutes unless they make another trade before next season.

But hammering out a trade won’t be easy after the Lakers exhausted many of their tradeable assets in a deal that landed Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz in early July.

The Lakers have one first round pick swap and a small handful of second round picks to trade. But that might not be enough to acquire an impact player.

That could leave the Lakers having to pivot to Williams, Mamukelashvili or a combination of players to cover a major roster need.