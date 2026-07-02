Los Angeles Lakers Have Risky Plan To Improve Wing Depth

The Los Angeles Lakers believe they will be able to improve their wing depth via minimum contracts to close out free agency. Reports indicate that the Lakers were trying to open more money to sign free agent Jonathan Kuminga, but that remains a long shot unless his price drops drastically closer to the minimum level. The offseason featured bold plans of the Lakers seemingly ready to fix all their flaws. Unfortunately, they’ve gotten worse at the wing position between the end of the season and today.

Dan Woike of The Athletic revealed the Lakers plan to get wing players:

“The next piece of business for the Lakers is finding help in the form of a wing defender. Lakers have been used as a successful launching pad for players on minimum deals in the past and will be making that pitch.”

The Lakers must try to find players capable of defending and hitting three pointers to have an ideal lineup around Luka Doncic. Current projected forward starters include Quentin Grimes and either Jarred Vanderbilt or Jake LaRavia. The only other wing players are current Sandro Mamukelashvili, Dalton Knecht and rookie Cameron Carr. More help is needed for any chance of playoff success next season.

What Players Can Lakers Get For Minimum?

The mindset of Rob Pelinka to scour the free agent market for wing players could find them a solid rotation player. However, it is certain that they won’t get an obvious starting-caliber player since these are the players that other teams have let stick on the market this long.

Former Brooklyn Nets forward Ziaire Williams is expected to move elsewhere, and his value doesn’t command more than a minimum contract right now. Respected defender Matisse Thybulle could help the Lakers improve their defense, especially when Luka and Austin Reaves are in the lineup together.

Veteran Nicolas Batum is looking for a team that wants a veteran shooter and defender. Bruce Brown could be the dream target since he has helped contribute to winning basketball off the bench, but his value may be higher. Regardless, the Lakers will have to take the chance on a flawed player known for defense and shooting.

Lakers Wing Players Have Declined From Last Season

The big story of the Lakers prioritizing cap space money to fix all their problems this offseason only saw them upgrading at center. Walker Kessler is hopefully going to be a trusted center for many years after the team agreed to spend $30 million per year and gave up two first round picks to the Utah Jazz.

LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, and Luke Kennard have all already left the Lakers or are expected to sign with new teams before the offseason ends. The Lakers have struggled to replace those players with only Mamukelashvili and Grimes being able to play those positions.

Current names lack much excitement to improve the rotation depth, but the Lakers could also hold out hope for a buyout. Veterans often get bought out if traded to a new franchise they don’t want to play for or if their current team wants them gone. This would be better than committing to the lackluster names on the market now at a cheap price.