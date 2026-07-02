2 Lakers Players in Danger Zone to Bring Back Rui Hachimura

The Los Angeles Lakers entered NBA free agency appearing destined to lose Rui Hachimura.

After all, the Japanese forward reached the open market following the best postseason of his career, while multiple playoff contenders were linked to his services. Yet several days into free agency, Hachimura remains unsigned, opening the door to a scenario few expected.

According to ESPN Lakers insider Dave McMenamin, league executives are beginning to wonder whether Los Angeles is quietly working behind the scenes to create a financial pathway to bring Hachimura back.

“There is currently no money left for Rui Hachimura,” McMenamin reported. “L.A. has 13 roster spots filled and can only pay a veteran’s minimum to anyone else.”

That reality has fueled speculation that the Lakers could still make a cost-cutting move before Hachimura commits elsewhere.

League Sources Wonder if Lakers Are Creating Cap Flexibility

McMenamin reported that Hachimura’s continued availability has sparked league-wide curiosity.

“That Hachimura remains unsigned caused several league sources to wonder whether the Lakers are planning some sort of trade or using the stretch provision on perhaps Jarred Vanderbilt or Deandre Ayton to be able to offer Hachimura more,” McMenamin wrote.

The Lakers currently have only one roster spot remaining and lack the cap room to offer Hachimura anything beyond a veteran minimum contract. If the front office hopes to retain one of its most productive postseason performers, additional salary would need to come off the books.

Whether that comes through a trade, a stretch provision or another roster maneuver remains unclear.

Rui Hachimura’s Market Has Narrowed

Earlier in free agency, NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported that the San Antonio Spurs, Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets were among the teams showing interest in Hachimura.

The insiders initially reported that Brooklyn and San Antonio had emerged as likely suitors before later adding Detroit to the mix.

But the landscape has shifted dramatically.

San Antonio filled its opening at power forward by signing veteran Tobias Harris to a two-year, $31 million contract.

Detroit, meanwhile, replaced Harris by acquiring John Collins in a sign-and-trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Those moves effectively removed two reported destinations from Hachimura’s market.

That leaves Brooklyn as the lone team previously linked to Hachimura that still possesses meaningful cap flexibility. The Nets, however, have yet to finalize a deal with the 27-year-old forward.

The lack of movement has only intensified speculation that a Lakers reunion cannot be ruled out yet.

Hachimura Played Some of the Best Basketball of His Career

If Los Angeles finds a way to create financial flexibility, there is ample reason to pursue a reunion.

Hachimura dramatically increased his value during the Lakers’ playoff run by providing efficient scoring, dependable floor spacing and improved defense.

He averaged 17.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting an outstanding 54.9% from the field and a blistering 56.9% from 3-point range across 10 postseason games.

His best outing came in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, when he finished with 25 points, five rebounds, two assists and one block while knocking down four 3-pointers despite the Lakers’ season-ending loss.

During the regular season, Hachimura averaged 11.5 points while shooting 51.4% overall and 44.3% from beyond the arc, establishing himself as one of the NBA’s most efficient complementary forwards.

If the Lakers cannot clear additional salary, McMenamin noted that newly signed forward Sandro Mamukelashvili could help replace Hachimura’s combination of size and outside shooting.

For now, though, Hachimura’s unexpected stay on the free-agent market has left open a possibility that once appeared unlikely: the Lakers may still have time to bring back one of Luka Dončić‘s most reliable frontcourt teammates.