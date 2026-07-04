Los Angeles Lakers’ Rui Hachimura Plan Revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ search for another wing has become increasingly focused.

It also appears to have ruled out one familiar face.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, a reunion with Rui Hachimura is no longer high on the Lakers’ offseason agenda as the franchise continues prioritizing younger options around Luka Dončić.

“Rui Hachimura, to my understanding, is not a priority to the Lakers,” Fischer said during a Bleacher Report livestream.

The comment offered the clearest indication yet that Los Angeles is looking elsewhere to complete the roster after an aggressive start to free agency.

Lakers Prioritize Jonathan Kuminga Over Rui Hachimura

Fischer’s update came while discussing the Lakers’ continued pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga.

“We keep hearing Kuminga stuff,” Fischer said. “I believe Trey Lyles was another name on the Lakers’ list before he went to Minnesota earlier today.”

He then left little doubt about the Lakers’ current thinking.

“I don’t think Rui is going back there at all.”

The remarks suggest Los Angeles has narrowed its focus as it searches for a starting-caliber wing to complement Dončić, Walker Kessler and Austin Reaves.

Earlier in the same appearance, Fischer said Kuminga has become the Lakers’ top remaining target on the wing and revealed the franchise has already pitched the 23-year-old forward on the opportunity to help Dončić compete for championships in the Western Conference.

Rui Hachimura Helped Lakers Reach Playoffs

Hachimura played an important role during his previous stint with the Lakers after arriving in a 2023 trade from the Washington Wizards.

The versatile forward developed into a reliable starter, providing floor spacing, physicality and positional versatility while earning the trust of multiple coaching staffs.

His ability to defend both forward spots and knock down perimeter shots made him a valuable complementary piece alongside the Lakers’ stars.

But Los Angeles has changed dramatically since then.

LeBron James has departed, Dončić has become the centerpiece of the franchise, and Lakers president Rob Pelinka has spent the offseason reshaping the roster with younger players who better fit the organization’s new timeline.

Lakers Continue Building Around Luka Dončić

The Lakers have already addressed several major needs this summer.

Walker Kessler arrived to provide the elite rim-protecting center Dončić reportedly wanted. Quentin Grimes added perimeter shooting and defense. Collin Sexton strengthened the backcourt, while Sandro Mamukelashvili supplied additional frontcourt depth.

The wing remains the final major question.

Kuminga’s age, athleticism and defensive versatility align closely with the type of roster Los Angeles has been assembling.

At just 23, he offers long-term upside while also fitting Dončić’s preference for playing alongside athletic finishers and switchable defenders.

Those factors may explain why the Lakers appear to have shifted away from pursuing Hachimura despite his familiarity with the organization.

Lakers’ Offseason Direction Comes Into Focus

Fischer’s comments do not necessarily eliminate the possibility of Hachimura returning if circumstances change later in free agency.

The NBA offseason often shifts quickly as the market develops.

But as things stand, the Lakers’ priorities appear increasingly clear.

Rather than looking backward, Los Angeles is focusing on adding another young, two-way wing capable of growing alongside Dončić as the franchise continues constructing its next championship contender.

For Hachimura, that likely means any reunion with the Lakers will have to wait.

For Pelinka, it means the search for the final major piece of the roster continues.