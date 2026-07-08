Lakers Unveil Creative Salary Cap Strategy Around Luka Dončić

The Los Angeles Lakers are not just reshaping their roster around Luka Dončić.

They are quietly reshaping how they manage the salary cap.

Lakers Nation and Front Office Show podcasts host Trevor Lane highlighted an unusual feature in Sandro Mamukelashvili’s newly signed contract Tuesday, pointing to a structure designed to preserve future roster-building flexibility rather than simply increase the forward’s annual salary.

“As my buddy Keith Smith pointed out, the Lakers got a bit creative with Mamu’s contract,” Lane wrote on X. “The dip next year could help them with their effort to stay far enough below the first apron to use the full NTMLE next summer.”

The observation offers one of the clearest public examples yet of the Lakers employing a more sophisticated salary-cap strategy since hiring Rohan Ramadas as assistant general manager of strategy and data systems in May.

A Different Kind of Contract for Lakers

Mamukelashvili’s deal won’t generate the same headlines as the Lakers’ acquisitions of Walker Kessler, Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton or Kevon Looney.

Its structure, however, could prove just as significant.

According to Spotrac, Mamukelashvili will earn $13 million in 2026-27, followed by a dip to $12.35 million in 2027-28, before his salary rises back to $13 million in 2028-29. The contract also includes a $13.65 million player option for the 2029-30 season.

Citing Spotrac salary cap analyst Keith Smith, Lane noted that the temporary reduction in the second year of the deal could help Los Angeles remain far enough below the NBA’s first apron to preserve access to the full non-taxpayer midlevel exception in the summer of 2027.

Under current league projections, that exception is expected to increase to approximately $15.8 million, up from $15 million this offseason, making it an even more valuable tool for contenders seeking to add another impact rotation player without sacrificing long-term financial flexibility.

The Lakers have not publicly explained the reasoning behind the contract’s structure.

Lakers Hire Ramadas to Find These Advantages

The timing is noteworthy.

In May, the Lakers hired Ramadas away from the New Orleans Pelicans to oversee basketball analytics and strategic initiatives, making him one of the first major basketball operations additions under the organization’s new ownership structure.

Lakers president Rob Pelinka said Ramadas’ “unique blend of career experiences and analytical expertise” would strengthen the organization’s basketball analytics and salary cap management.

Whether or not Ramadas played a direct role in structuring Mamukelashvili’s contract, the deal reflects the type of forward-looking cap management the Lakers emphasized when expanding their front office.

Building Around Luka Requires More Than Talent

The Lakers have spent the offseason assembling a younger, deeper roster around Dončić.

Walker Kessler gives Los Angeles a long-term answer at center. Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton add athleticism and backcourt depth. Kevon Looney brings championship experience, while Mamukelashvili provides frontcourt versatility.

Lane also noted that the Lakers still have several transactions to finalize.

“With the Ayton trade, Grimes and Mamu done, that leaves the Kessler trade, Sexton using the room exception, Austin Reaves‘ new deal, and Kevon Looney’s contract to be completed,” Lane wrote. “Kessler trade will exhaust nearly all of LA’s remaining cap space unless something changes.”

That reality makes every contract decision increasingly important.

The Lakers are no longer thinking only about the roster they will field this season.

If Lane’s observation proves meaningful, Mamukelashvili’s contract could become an early example of a modernized front office using creative salary cap engineering—not merely to sign players today, but to preserve flexibility for roster-building that could help strengthen the team around Dončić in the summer of 2027.