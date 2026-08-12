Lakers’ Shocking Sale Takes Telling Turn After New Mark Walter Financial Report

Mark Walter’s decision to sell the Los Angeles Lakers only months after assuming control initially looked like one of the shortest — and most profitable — ownership runs in American sports.

A new report offers a possible explanation for the urgency behind it.

Walter’s TWG Global has been seeking outside capital to help reduce loans held by insurance companies that have drawn Justice Department scrutiny, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. The agreement to sell Walter’s controlling Lakers stake at a record $12.5 billion valuation is expected to accelerate that effort, according to the report.

The findings provide financial context for a transaction that materialized almost without warning. Walter was not actively shopping the Lakers when Bob Iger and Josh Kushner approached him, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported. He nevertheless agreed to sell after a process that took only three days.

The sale remains subject to NBA approval.

Mark Walter’s Companies Seeking Cash

According to Bloomberg reporters Sridhar Natarajan and Katherine Burton, TWG has approached several investment firms about potential transactions designed to raise cash.

The effort is intended to address concerns involving unusually large loans that Walter-controlled insurers made to other companies within his investment empire. Federal prosecutors and securities regulators have been examining approximately $16 billion in private-credit transactions and whether their connections to Walter-affiliated companies were properly disclosed.

Walter has not been charged with a crime. The Lakers are not accused of participating in any wrongdoing, and the team itself is not identified as a subject of the investigation.

Still, the timing is difficult to separate from the sale. Walter purchased the Buss family’s controlling stake at a $10 billion valuation in 2025. Less than a year after the transaction closed, he accepted an offer valuing the franchise $2.5 billion higher.

The deal gives Walter a remarkably fast return while potentially creating liquidity at a moment when his broader business operation is working to unwind or reduce the loans facing scrutiny.

It would go beyond the available reporting, however, to say the federal investigation definitively forced Walter to sell. Bloomberg reported that the Lakers transaction will accelerate TWG’s fundraising plans, not that sale proceeds have already been directed toward the insurers’ obligations.

Bob Iger Explains How Lakers Deal Began

Iger’s account helps explain how quickly opportunity became agreement.

Iger and Kushner had been exploring a bid for a prospective NBA expansion franchise in Las Vegas. During that process, someone suggested Walter might entertain an offer for his Lakers stake, Iger told the California Post.

They immediately pivoted toward Los Angeles.

“The deal came together in three days,” Iger said. “It’s that simple.”

Simple describes the negotiation better than the circumstances surrounding it.

Iger and Kushner saw the chance to acquire an established global brand rather than build an expansion team from the ground up. Walter received an aggressive offer for an asset whose value had risen dramatically during his brief tenure. Meanwhile, his companies were searching for capital amid an intensifying federal investigation.

The public record does not establish a single reason Walter sold. It does, however, show why an offer he was not seeking may have become too good to pass up.