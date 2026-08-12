Lakers’ New Owner Breaks Silence on Jeanie Buss’ Future

The most immediate questions created by the Los Angeles Lakers’ stunning ownership change had little to do with the $12.5 billion valuation.

Would Jeanie Buss remain in charge? And how much of the organization would Bob Iger and Josh Kushner change?

Iger addressed both subjects in an exclusive interview with the California Post on Wednesday, offering a message of continuity while acknowledging that the prospective owners have not yet determined how they will operate the franchise.

First came Buss.

Iger said he and Kushner intend to honor the agreement Mark Walter made with Buss when he acquired her family’s controlling interest last year.

“We have enormous respect and appreciation for Jeanie, her father and what they’ve contributed to this franchise,” Iger said. “And we have every intention to honor the agreement that was made between Mark and Jeanie.”

Under that arrangement, Buss remained the Lakers’ governor after Walter became controlling owner. The NBA announced when Walter’s purchase was approved in October 2025 that she would hold the position for at least five years.

Bob Iger Addresses Jeanie Buss’ Lakers Role

Iger indicated that the prospective owners will not immediately disrupt that structure. He stopped short, however, of making an unconditional promise about the entire five-year period.

“If things change, they’ll change,” Iger said, “but we’re going into this with enormous respect and appreciation for who she is and what she represents in the organization.”

His wording was deliberate. Iger did not suggest that Buss would be removed or that changes were planned. He committed the group to honoring the existing agreement while leaving room for responsibilities to evolve over time.

The Buss family retained a minority stake of more than 15% when Walter purchased control. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne said the new agreement covers Walter’s shares, meaning the family’s interest remains intact.

Prospective Lakers Owners Have Made No Plans

Iger was equally measured when asked about potential changes elsewhere in the Lakers organization.

“It’s just premature to speculate at all about what we plan to do, because frankly, we haven’t made any plans yet,” Iger said. “Again, we go into this with an appreciation of who the Lakers are. And we just want to build value from today on.”

Walter recently reshaped the Lakers’ operation by installing several executives with ties to the Dodgers. The speed of the sale — the agreement came together in roughly 72 hours — left players, employees and executives learning about it at essentially the same time as the public, according to Shelburne.

Iger’s comments suggest there is no immediate organizational overhaul waiting for the transaction to close.

“We’re fans,” Iger said. “We respect the value that’s been created, both on the court and off. Our intention is to build this great franchise from a position of strength in many respects as an organization. We’re smart enough to know what we know and what we don’t know.”

Then he supplied the clearest explanation for the lack of specifics.

“This is very new,” Iger said.

The proposed sale still requires vetting and approval from the NBA’s Board of Governors. Until that process is completed, Walter remains the controlling owner and the Lakers will continue operating as usual.

Buss publicly responded to the news by endorsing Luka Dončić’s message about working with Kushner and Iger to build something special in Los Angeles. Her two-word response — “Perfectly said” — kept the focus on the franchise’s future rather than her own position.

Iger has now provided the first meaningful outline of that future. Buss remains part of the plan, sweeping changes are not imminent and the prospective owners intend to spend time learning the organization before deciding what comes next.