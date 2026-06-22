Lakers Scout Intriguing Spanish Guard Ahead of NBA Draft

The Los Angeles Lakers are spending much of the offseason searching for immediate help around Luka Dončić.

But they also appear to have one eye firmly on the future.

According to the Los Angeles Times’ Brad Turner, the Lakers recently sent representatives to Spain to scout 20-year-old guard Sergio de Larrea, one of the more intriguing international prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft.

“The Lakers spent time in Spain looking at 20-year-old guard Sergio de Larrea, but many NBA scouts see him going later in the first round or even in the second,” Turner reported.

The Lakers hold the No. 25 overall pick in Tuesday’s draft and do not own a second-round selection.

Why Sergio de Larrea Is Emerging as a Lakers Draft Target

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De Larrea’s appeal starts with his size and versatility.

At 6-foot-6 with a reported 6-foot-9 wingspan, the Spanish playmaker possesses the kind of positional dimensions NBA teams increasingly covet in modern backcourts.

The Valencia Basket guard averaged 8.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists in Spain’s Liga ACB while shooting 36.7% from 3-point range and 81.3% from the free-throw line.

More important than the numbers is how he plays.

De Larrea has already logged meaningful minutes against seasoned professionals in both Spain’s top domestic league and EuroLeague competition. Scouts have been drawn to his feel for the game, advanced passing instincts and ability to organize an offense without dominating the ball.

Those qualities have increasingly pushed him into late first-round discussions.

How the Spanish Guard Fits Next to Luka Dončić

The Lakers’ interest is particularly notable given Dončić’s arrival as the franchise’s centerpiece.

Los Angeles needs shooting, size and secondary playmaking around its superstar guard.

De Larrea potentially checks several of those boxes.

The Spaniard is comfortable operating in pick-and-roll situations, sees passing windows quickly and can play either on or off the ball. His ability to make quick decisions and keep the offense flowing could make him an attractive developmental piece alongside one of the NBA’s premier playmakers.

The similarities end there.

De Larrea is not projected to become another Dončić-level offensive engine. Instead, evaluators view him as a high-IQ connector capable of making winning plays and elevating teammates.

Championship contenders often rely on those types of players.

Lakers Face Important Draft Decision

The Lakers enter Tuesday’s draft with limited flexibility.

Without a second-round selection, No. 25 represents their lone opportunity to add young talent through the draft.

That reality increases the importance of their evaluations.

Leaguewide interest in de Larrea also appears to be growing. The New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves have previously been linked to the Spanish guard, and several scouts believe he could climb into the latter portion of the first round.

That means the Lakers may not have the luxury of trading back if they believe de Larrea can become part of their long-term core.

With Dončić entering his prime, Los Angeles must balance the urgency of competing now with the need to develop affordable contributors for the future.

Their trip to Spain suggests Sergio de Larrea has become a prospect worthy of that consideration.