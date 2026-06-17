Knicks Have Competition for Intriguing International Guard Target

The New York Knicks climbed to the top of the NBA mountain this month. Now comes the challenge every champion faces: figuring out how to stay there.

League sources tell The Stein Line’s Jake Fischer that the Knicks are among the teams with interest in Sergio de Larrea, the skilled Spanish guard who has emerged as one of the more intriguing international prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The problem for New York? It isn’t alone.

Fischer reported that the Minnesota Timberwolves are also eyeing de Larrea and could even maneuver their way into position to draft him.

Knicks and Timberwolves Emerge as Sergio de Larrea Suitors

Minnesota’s interest appears particularly significant.

According to Fischer, the Timberwolves are exploring trade scenarios involving the No. 28 pick while seeking another ballhandler to bolster their backcourt. Rival executives have identified de Larrea as a player on Minnesota president Tim Connelly’s radar.

That could complicate matters for New York.

The Knicks own the No. 24 pick and the first selection of the second round at No. 31, putting them squarely in de Larrea’s projected draft range. But if Minnesota keeps its late first-round pick or trades down only slightly, it could be positioned to select the Spaniard before New York gets another opportunity.

Why Sergio de Larrea Is Drawing NBA Interest

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At 6-foot-6 with a reported 6-foot-9 wingspan, de Larrea offers the kind of positional size teams increasingly covet in modern backcourts.

The 20-year-old averaged 8.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists for Valencia Basket in Spain’s Liga ACB while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc and 81.3% from the free-throw line.

His numbers are solid.

His feel for the game is what has scouts excited.

De Larrea has already played meaningful minutes against seasoned professionals in Spain’s top domestic league and in EuroLeague competition. He sees passing windows early, operates comfortably in pick-and-roll situations and rarely looks rushed.

The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie described him as a skilled player with a high basketball IQ who has a legitimate chance to stick in the NBA because of his passing, decision-making and shooting touch.

Why De Larrea Makes Sense for the Knicks

The Knicks don’t need another high-volume scorer.

They need sustainable depth.

Jalen Brunson remains the face of the franchise, and Miles McBride and Tyler Kolek provide backcourt options behind him. But championship teams constantly search for affordable contributors who can eventually assume larger roles.

De Larrea fits that profile.

He projects less as an offensive engine and more as a connective piece — a player capable of organizing an offense, moving the ball quickly and spacing the floor without needing possessions designed specifically for him.

That type of player becomes increasingly valuable as championship cores grow more expensive.

Draft Flexibility Could Determine the Outcome

Fischer also reported that Leon Rose’s front office plans to move one of its two early selections, either No. 24 or No. 31.

That flexibility gives New York options.

It also introduces risk.

If the Knicks trade back too far or use one of those picks in another deal, they could watch a rival contender like Minnesota land one of the draft’s most polished international guards.

For now, de Larrea remains firmly on New York’s radar.

But with the Timberwolves circling and draft night approaching, the Knicks may need to move decisively if they believe the Spaniard can help extend their championship window.