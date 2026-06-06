Lakers Reportedly Seeking $60 Million Knicks Star to Pair With Luka Doncic

Possessing a generationally-talented star who is entering his prime, the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to unleash a strong offseason blueprint to improve their roster.

The Lakers are coming off an impressive season, albeit marred by two ill-timed injuries to their top two scorers. L.A. secured a 50-win season for the second year in a row, a feat achieved by the franchise for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

The 2025-26 season was a strong building block for the future, but the Lakers likely understand they need to address a few glaring holes on the roster before they can feel comfortable about their chances to compete with younger, more athletic teams.

The center position is arguably the biggest weak point of the Lakers as currently constructed. The good news is they have some options to consider.

Lakers Reportedly Eyeing Star Backup Big Man

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Lakers are among multiple teams seeking to land New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson.

Robinson, 28, is arguably the best backup center in the NBA. He is coming off a regular season in which he played 60 games, the most since he suited up for 72 games in the 2021-22 season, and is currently playing a vital role in the Knicks’ path to a championship.

Despite dealing with a fracture in his shooting hand, Robinson has had a massive impact through the first two games of the NBA Finals, with the Knicks leading the higher-seeded San Antonio Spurs 2-0.

Robinson will likely command a substantially larger contract than the one he is currently finishing up, which was $60 million over four years. But if the Lakers are serious about addressing the center spot and acquiring Mitchell, who would be a noticeable upgrade over DeAndre Ayton, Mitchell is worth the big bucks.

How Mitchell Fits Alongside Luka Doncic

Make no mistake. The Lakers must add a quality big man to pair with Luka Doncic, who is well-established for his consistent rapport with rim-running big men.

In the 2023-24 season, Doncic’s final full year with the Dallas Mavericks, the superstar point guard helped guide the franchise to its first Finals appearance in 13 years. The key to the Mavericks’ success, beyond the excellent backcourt pairing of Doncic and Kyrie Irving, was Doncic’s connection with big men Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II.

For the Lakers, the key would be to acquire a big man who possesses the ability to defend the paint and catch lobs at the rim.

Mitchell, impressively mobile on both sides of the ball despite his stockier frame, would appear to fit harmoniously in the Doncic-led Laker offer.

Without consistent big man play last season, the Lakers often struggled in key spots, especially when it came to securing rebounds in critical moments in the playoffs.

Mitchell is a fantastic rebounder, especially offensively, and has even demonstrated he can step outside of the paint and play sound on-ball defense on smaller, quicker players.

The Lakers will explore their options on the open market, but if Robinson doesn’t return to the Knicks, L.A. would have a unique opportunity to add to its core.