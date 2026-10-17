Lakers Signed 6’10” Point Guard-Like Center, Their Modern Day Lamar Odom

Los Angeles Lakers fans are caught up (as usual) in NBA trade rumors, so they may be losing sight of one newcomer who has grabbed the attention of coaches and teammates lately.

In July, the Lakers signed big man Sandro Mamukelashvili to a four-year deal worth roughly $52 million, a move that came as a surprise to many. While Mamukelashvili had just wrapped up a more-than-solid season, many weren’t even sure if the 27-year-old Georgian was an upgrade over Rui Hachimura, who walked as a free agent just days earlier.

A few months and four Lakers preseason games later, many have gushed about Mamukelashvili, none more than star guard Austin Reaves, who thinks Mamukelashvili could easily play point guard.

Mamu Could Be a New Lakers Centerpiece

Not only has Mamukelashvili impressed in preseason, showing off his array of moves on offense and knack for pure buckets, but he is reminding some of a Lakers fan favorite from years ago.

“Sandro Mamukelashvili is already attracting plenty of praise in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform,” Lake Show Life’s Colin Keane wrote. “It’s only been a few preseason games, but “Mamu” has shown off his array of skills offensively, much to the delight of Laker Nation, as well as his teammates. Austin Reaves has complimented Mamu’s ball-handling and playmaking abilities, noting that the big man can essentially operate as a de facto point guard when he snags a defensive rebound and pushes the ball up the floor himself … a talent that has some Lakers fans hearkening back to the days of Lamar Odom.”

Mamukelashvili may have some skills of a point guard, much to the delight of the Lakers and especially Reaves, who says the big man “should basically play” point guard, but considering the current construction of the roster, the team will likely need Mamukelashvili to log major minutes at center, especially if the front office can’t strike a deal for another big man.

Expectations Rising for L.A.’s “Modern-Day” Odom

It may be only preseason, and we may still be a few days away from the first of a long 82-game season, but there is something to be said about what Mamukelashvili — who averaged over 14 points per game in the Lakers first three preseason games — has shown so far.

“I think it’s clear through the first three games (that) Mamu is the standout guy,” Lakers reporter Jovan Buha said during a recent live-stream. “… He’s done just about everything you’d want from him. I think the rebounding is the one thing that could be better with Mamu, though that is not really of strength of his game. … Mamu has been a revelation. We’ve talked about this impact he’s had. He embodies the dribble-pass-shoot identity that the Lakers are trying to cultivate.”

Where the Odom comparison can especially be made is Mamukelashvili’s sheer offensive versatility. Sure, he may be a lefty hooper like Odom was, but what stands out more is Mamukelashvili’s ability to be an offensive weapon at all three levels.

“At 27 years old, Mamukelashvili should be entering the best years of his career, which will be spent in a Lakers uniform,” Keane wrote. “He’ll give LA shooting, secondary creation, and even some small-ball five minutes (until the Lakers snag another center, anyway). In other words, this is a versatile basketball player.”