Lakers Proposed to Sign 23-Year-Old 2-Way Star After Losing Rui Hachimura

The Los Angeles Lakers have been busy in the past couple of weeks in their quest of undergoing a roster overhaul. A huge chunk of their key contributors from last season are now gone.

The latest outgoing was free agent Rui Hachimura, who went to their neighbours, the Los Angeles Clippers, on a two-year, $28 million deal. His departure has left a noticeable void on the wing and according to California Post’s Khobi Price, that should be the Lakers’ next point of agenda.

“And now what should be the Lakers’ next step is clear: They must add Jonathan Kuminga to their roster to make this offseason roster reconstruction a definitive success,” Price wrote. “At 6-foot-7, 225 pounds and 23 years old (turns 24 in October), Kuminga is just what the Lakers need from physical profile, youth and athleticism standpoints around Doncic and Reaves.”

The Lakers already extended Austin Reaves to a new sizable deal and they landed Walker Kessler, which indicates that they have prioritized building a long-term versatile core around Luka Doncic. Kuminga fits that profile and is a good get in the starting wing position.

The Lakers-Kuminga Situation After Rui Hachimura Exit

Kuminga started the season with the Golden State Warriors and ended with the Atlanta Hawks. As a free agent, starting next season with the Hawks is still up in the air, especially in a market with various teams with wing needs.

Atlanta declined his $24.3 million team option for the 2026-27 season, but that doesn’t entirely shut the door on re-signing with the franchise.

The Lakers are already in big commitments to Reaves and Kessler, which means they have limited flexibility to add Kuminga directly as a free agent. They could target him via sign-and-trade to free additional space.

Jarred Vanderbilt remains a trade option for the Lakers, as well as Jake LaRavia and Dalton Knecht. One or two of these pieces can be used to deal with Atalanta for Kuminga. The Lakers can then agree with Kuminga on a reduced deal for him to join.

Kuminga Could Help the Lakers

Kuminga had always shown flashes of stardom ever since he was drafted by Golden State. But he never really looked to have earned a serious starting spot and together with clashes over his role and contract negotiations, he was moved to Atlanta in a midseason trade.

Hachimura’s exit directly opens a significant playing opportunity for Kuminga and while not a better shooting upgrade to the former Lakers forward, his defensive output could be an upgrade.

“Kuminga would add defensive versatility because he can credibly guard 1-4 thanks to his athleticism, quickness and length,” Price added. “Throughout his career, he’s been tasked with guarding a top offensive option, which the defensively-depleted Lakers would need from him.”

Kuminga would be a long-term piece and he will bring some sort of championship pedigree to the roster, even though his 2022 title contribution was in his rookie year.

In a starting lineup that will most likely consist of Doncic, Reaves and Kessler, Kuminga can make a strong case to start over the newly acquired Quinten Grimes. It makes L.A. a suitable destination for him to finally earn a stable role.

The Lakers are not the only admirers of Kuminga, which means they will have to act fast if they want to win his signature.





