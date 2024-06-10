Lakers Sign & Trade Proposal Brings Home 6-Time NBA All-Star

While the Los Angeles Lakers do not have the cap room to bring Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan home, they could still become a potential landing spot for the free-agent guard in a sign-and-trade scenario.

Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz floated the possibility of DeRozan sign-and-trade assuming D’Angelo Russell leaves the Lakers this offseason.

“Going home to Los Angeles in a sign-and-trade with the Lakers could work if D’Angelo Russell turns down his $18.7 million player option (to get L.A. below the first apron) and Los Angeles sends some combination of Rui Hachimura ($17 million), Austin Reaves ($12.9 million), Gabe Vincent ($11.0 million) and Jarred Vanderbilt ($10.7 million) back in return,” Swartz wrote on June 9.

The moving pieces would depend on how much DeRozan gets in a new deal.

The six-time NBA All-Star could not agree with the Bulls on a new deal as the value and the length of the contract remain the sticking point, according to The Athletic’s Darnell Mayberry.

“The Bulls would be happy to re-sign DeRozan on a two-year deal. DeRozan’s side obviously would covet more security. The Bulls have a habit of liberally latching player options into contracts so that carrot could come into play with DeRozan’s deal as well.

The dollar amount will be hefty, likely north of $40 million annually, but is less significant to the Bulls’ long-term flexibility,” Mayberry wrote on June 4.

But DeRozan, 35, wants long-term security.

DeMar DeRozan ‘Can Never Say No’ to Lakers

DeRozan, who starred for Compton High School and USC, which is just a stone’s throw away from the Staples Center, did not rule out returning home.

“I’ve been a Lakers fan since Day One,” DeRozan said on “Run it Back” on May 15 when asked about the possibility of playing for his hometown team. “You can never say no about playing home, especially for playing for a storied team like the Lakers.

So, time will tell. We’ll see where the cards fall. Until then, I’ll see what happens. I’m always going to be where I’m wanted. I know what Imma do, so we’ll see how it plays out.”

But in the same interview, DeRozan made it clear he wants to re-sign with the Bulls.

“It’s definitely somewhere I’d like to return to,” DeRozan said. “I think more so than anybody. When the job ain’t done with me, Lou, no matter how tough the situation may look, I’m one of those guys that tries to stick it through and try to make something out of nothing.”

DeMar DeRozan as Lakers Third Star?

DeRozan’s midrange game and clutch play would be a major boost for the Lakers, who are seeking a third star behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

DeRozan averaged 24.0 points on 48% shooting with 5.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds this season, his third with the Bulls. He finished second to Stephen Curry in the Clutch Player of the Year race, receiving 34 first-place votes and garnering a total of 272 points. Curry totaled 298 points.

Despite his gaudy numbers, DeRozan failed to earn his third consecutive All-Star berth as the Bulls entered the All-Star break with a losing record owing to a rough start.