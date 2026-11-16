The San Antonio Spurs have been the NBA’s more dominant team. But ESPN’s Tim MacMahon believes the Los Angeles Lakers have produced the more impressive start to the season.

Speaking Monday on ESPN’s NBA Today, MacMahon argued that the Lakers deserve additional credit for their 12-2 record because of how quickly a revamped supporting cast has come together around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

The Spurs also entered Monday at 12-2, boasting one of the league’s most balanced teams following their NBA Finals appearance last season.

Still, MacMahon sees something remarkable about Los Angeles’ early success.

“I think you can make a case, though, this start by the Lakers is more impressive,” MacMahon said.

His assessment sparked a debate over which Western Conference contender has accomplished more through the season’s first two weeks.

Tim MacMahon Explains Why Lakers Have More Impressive Start

MacMahon acknowledged that the Spurs have been statistically superior overall.

According to NBA.com’s advanced statistics, San Antonio ranks third in both offensive and defensive efficiency, posting a 119.2 offensive rating and a 106.6 defensive rating.

The Spurs’ plus-12.6 net rating ranks second in the NBA.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, leads the league with a 122.1 offensive rating but sits just 17th defensively at 114.0.

Its plus-8.0 net rating ranks sixth.

For MacMahon, the difference comes down to continuity.

San Antonio returned an established core featuring Victor Wembanyama, De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper after reaching last season’s NBA Finals.

The Lakers entered the season with a significantly reworked supporting cast.

MacMahon praised Doncic for leading the transition while maintaining his status as one of basketball’s most productive offensive players.

He also highlighted Reaves’ importance to the NBA’s highest-rated offense.

The ESPN insider said such immediate success was difficult to anticipate given the number of new pieces surrounding the Lakers’ stars.

Ramona Shelburne Raises Concern About L.A.’s Schedule

Not everyone on the NBA Today panel shared MacMahon’s enthusiasm.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne questioned how much the Lakers’ 12-2 start reveals about their championship potential.

She pointed to their relatively favorable schedule and difficulties protecting substantial fourth-quarter leads.

The Lakers experienced another scare Sunday against Phoenix.

Los Angeles built a 31-point advantage before allowing the Suns to trim the deficit to five in the closing minutes.

Doncic helped preserve a 131-123 victory, finishing with 43 points and nine assists.

Shelburne warned that similar lapses could prove costly against stronger competition.

She also noted that Los Angeles faces Charlotte, Utah twice and Sacramento before traveling to San Antonio after Thanksgiving.

That matchup could provide a more revealing test of the Lakers’ progress.

Fellow panelist Marc J. Spears sided with the Spurs, praising their defense, balanced scoring and Wembanyama’s impact.

MacMahon agreed that San Antonio has been more dominant.

But his argument centered on expectations rather than statistical superiority.

The Spurs have largely built on last season’s success. The Lakers have found immediate chemistry with a reconstructed roster.

Whether that early cohesion translates into sustained championship-level basketball remains unanswered.

For now, Los Angeles has given MacMahon reason to believe its start deserves more recognition than the standings alone suggest.