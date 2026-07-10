Lakers Proposed to Land 20-Year-Old Spurs Star in Major Bronny James Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers opted not to waive Bronny James but may still decide on his future moving forward, especially with the departure of his father, LeBron James.

Bronny could be dealt as part of the Lakers’ move to open more roster slots for adequate depth pieces. There is not a huge chance that he remains in L.A. if an opportunity to trade him arises.

In a proposed trade, the Lakers would acquire Carter Bryant from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Dalton Knecht and Bronny James.

The wide expectation for Bronny is that any team signing his father as a free agent would acquire him as an added incentive. But that is far from the case, as LeBron’s camp hasn’t given the idea that they want a father-son reunion in his next landing spot.

Lakers’ Chances of Moving on from Bronny James

Bronny’s $2.3 million salary for the upcoming season was guaranteed by the Lakers, but that doesn’t tie him down to the franchise. It is not a significant deal, but one that may hinder roster additions.

Bronny, 21, saw increased action in 2025-26 but still in very limited minutes, often splitting time with the Lakers and their G-League affiliates, the South Bay Lakers.

With 13 roster spots now with standard contracts, the Lakers will be short at least two spots to fill up the minimum roster requirement if they move Bronny and Knecht.

There isn’t any expectation that Bronny fetches the Lakers anything in return. A future second-round pick would have been a possible deal, but adding Knecht gives the Lakers’ pitch some value.

Moving two pieces in Knecht and Bronny for a first-year role star in Bryant seems too much. However, he did make contributions for the Spurs, who reached the NBA Finals.

Whether the Spurs will be interested in making this deal remains to be seen, but given their approach to having young players on cost-effective deals, they may take on a couple of pieces for that.

The likes of Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle will be extension-eligible soon and they will command significant contracts. These kinds of moves help preserve such flexibility.

A Potentially Big Addition for the Lakers

Bryant could be a full-on upgrade to Knecht and Bronny. He played 71 games this past season and enjoyed more minutes than the duo and on a much more competitive roster; however, he is still a rotational piece.

The consolation for the Lakers is parting ways with two players whose minutes could be consolidated elsewhere. They gain additional roster spots to add maybe a veteran star to further strengthen their core.

The Lakers front office may see no point in holding on to Bronny and toggling him between the G-League and the NBA. For a guard, he would need decent minutes to develop. He won’t get that at San Antonio, but their guard depth seems like a better opportunity than that of the Lakers.

There is still the option that Bronny reunites with his father. Some of the teams interested in LeBron have reportedly kept roster slots in case his son is needed as an incentive to win his signature.

The Lakers can still keep him, that is another option and the worst-case scenario is to watch his development for one more year, probably in a little increased minutes.





