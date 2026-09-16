Lakers Get Good News as Newly-Signed $41M Star Shows Off ‘Jacked’ Physique

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the offseason with plenty on their to-do list, including locking in star guard Austin Reaves to a long-term contract.

Reaves and LeBron James were under the spotlight as two Lakers players who were ready for new contracts. The only question was whether the Lakers would sign both, just one or, if worst came to worst, neither.

We know how it went down. The Lakers made Reaves their clear priority and signed the 28-year-old guard to a four-year contract worth $180 million after Reaves had originally agreed to a four-year, $185 million deal.

As is often the case after signing a huge deal, expectations come pouring in. Reaves is now the clear-cut No. 2 in Los Angeles and will be tasked with numerous responsibilities playing alongside Luka Doncic next season. The good news is that Reaves is already starting to impress.

Lakers Receive Awesome News as Reaves’ Upgraded Physique Catches Eyes

Sure, it may be easy to dismiss this as your run-of-the-mill offseason photo. But Reaves hasn’t ever been a guy one thinks of when it comes to fitness. When comparing a photo of Reaves from earlier in the offseason to one recently posted by the Lakers’ X account, there is a noticeable difference.

Reaves is coming off the best season of his career, when he was especially on fire in the early stages of the season as James was sidelined with sciatica. The former undrafted guard finished the 2025-26 season firmly installed as the Lakers’ second scoring option, averaging a career-high 23.3 points to go along with 5.5 assists per game. He also shot an uber-efficient 49 percent from the field.

Reaves’ Stronger-Looking Physique Could Boost His Defense

A surefire way for Reaves to go out there next season and put together the best year of his pro career is by bringing it on the defensive end. It is fair to criticize the backcourt of Doncic and Reaves for its average-at-best defense, but if Reaves steps it up on that side of the court while Doncic is doing his typical herculean things, the Lakers will be a better team.

“I think it looks like Austin has been in the gym. I think there is a difference,” Lakers analyst Trevor Lane said when comparing the new photo of Reaves to an older one, calling Reaves’ quads “jacked.” “What could this ultimately mean for the Lakers? This is a good thing for a player that the Lakers just spent a lot of money on in order to retain him in free agency. … Let’s say Austin Reaves has, indeed, put on a muscle. How is that going to help him if he’s gone from Austin, the guy that we see out there on the golf course all the time, and he still golfs plenty, to this guy now that looks significantly sturdier.”

Getting stronger will help any player, especially a Western Conference guard who will often be standing across the Shai-Gilgeous-Alexanders and Anthony Edwards of the world.

Reaves probably hasn’t gotten as strong as those guys in one offseason, but adding some mass will surely help him out.