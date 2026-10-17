Lakers Starting Lineup All But Confirmed After Bargain 3-And-D Wing Shows Out

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ starting lineup for the upcoming season has been a major topic of discussion throughout the summer, and with just days before the team’s season opener, a five-man lineup is beginning to take shape.

Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Walker Kessler were always going to start for the Lakers, and head coach JJ Redick made that clear weeks ago.

Additionally, Quentin Grimes, who is now the fourth-highest-paid player on the team, is expected to fill the starting small forward role.

But with the power forward position previously still in question, all signs point to key free agent signing Ziaire Williams taking that spot. With that, it looks like the Lakers’ starting lineup for opening night is finally complete.

Lakers Starting Lineup All But Confirmed For Opening Night

The Lakers missed out on several power forward targets this offseason, as after the departures of LeBron James and Rui Hachimura, the franchise was left without an experienced player to fill that role.

They had several candidates on the roster and ones they signed in free agency, as Williams, Jake LaRavia, Jarred Vanderbilt, Adou Thiero, and Sandro Mamukelashvili all had a chance to play the starting power forward position to at least begin the year.

However, after the Lakers’ preseason finale against the Denver Nuggets, Williams might have finally made his strongest case yet as to why he should start games this year for Los Angeles.

Starting the game but seeing just 11 minutes of action, Williams put up 14 points on 5/6 shooting from the floor. He didn’t record any other counting stats, but he remains to look like one of the Lakers’ best 3-and-D options, as he’s the type of player who can do the dirty work and pick up the pieces guarding opposing perimeter stars.

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That’s what the Lakers have been looking for all offseason. Previously, they thought Jonathan Kuminga would be the one to fill that role, but after missing out on him, adding Williams on a veteran minimum contract might turn out to be the better move.

“The Los Angeles Lakers have only had Ziaire Williams for two of their five preseason games, but his ability to play off the ball and defend at the point of attack are already standing out,” Tyler Watts wrote.

“Lakers fans shouldn’t be thinking about missing out on Jonathan Kuminga. There is virtually no way JK would have bought into his role as quickly as Ziaire Williams has. He signed a minimum contract to play with Luka Doncic and the Lakers. Williams knew it was a path to get open looks and earn more money. So far, Ziaire looks like a genius and has been the perfect fit. No way things with Kuminga would have been this smooth.”

Ziaire Williams Might Be The Best Player For The Power Forward Role

When discussing Williams as a candidate over players like LaRavia, Mamukelashvili, and others on the roster, Lakers reporter Jovan Buha tabbed him as the leader in the clubhouse to take that role.

“I think for now it still, to me, seems like Quentin Grimes and Ziaire are the two leaders in the clubhouse,” the LA insider said on Buha’s Block. “I would be surprised if that changes, at least going into the season.”

“The competition for the last spot has obviously been among multiple guys, and for now it looks like Ziaire is winning it,” Buha added.

Even though Williams played in two of the Lakers’ five preseason games, based on what he’s shown in training camp and through the first few seasons of his NBA career, he has the potential to be the missing piece the franchise was hoping to get all offseason.

“Activity, length, shot-making, plays the game the right way,” Reaves said of Williams, per the California Post. “[He] checks all of the right boxes for a guy you want on your team.”

Additionally, Williams’ skill set is exactly what the Lakers have been missing, and playing with Doncic and the other two stars, he has the chance to fit perfectly in what head coach JJ Redick and general manager Rob Pelinka have been trying to build with his roster and starting lineup.

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“Of the internal fifth-starter options the Lakers have, Ziaire has a strong case to be right at the top,” Svyatoslav Rovenchuk wrote. “The desire to see him start will only get amplified if his mindset, offseason work, and improvements can all showcase themselves at training camp.”

“Ziaire Williams had a strong case from the point of his arrival, and it is only getting better with each passing day,” he added. “Williams has solid height and length, standing at 6-feet-9-inches with a wingspan of 6-foot-10.”

Last season with the Brooklyn Nets, Williams averaged 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.4 steals on 42% shooting in 53 games. His defensive upside is what makes him a strong candidate to join the Lakers’ starting lineup, and from what’s been said about him so far, he’s now poised to have that new role.

Williams was dealing with a foot injury through the first few preseason games, but now healthy, he’s poised to fill the power forward hole in the Lakers’ starting lineup.