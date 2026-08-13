Lakers Proposed to Land 5x All-Star With Luka Doncic in Major Steph Curry Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers recently entered among the teams lining up for Klay Thompson, who has been a centerpiece of offseason speculation.

Thompson, 36, is entering the final season of a three-year deal, which is why teams would rather wait for Thompson to enter unrestricted free agency next summer if he isn’t bought out by the Dallas Mavericks this offseason.

The Lakers are reportedly interested in Thompson, and the Los Angeles native wouldn’t mind writing the final chapter of his legendary career where he grew up. But if the Lakers want to maximize their chances of landing Thompson, their best bet is to work out a trade with the Mavs right now.

Klay Lands With Lakers in Proposed Steph Curry Blockbuster

In a hypothetical scenario, the Lakers jump in as a facilitator in a deal revolving around Curry. With Curry, a two-time league MVP at the center of trade speculation, the Mavs accelerate their timeline and go after Curry, pairing him with Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg. Meanwhile, the Warriors receive a haul for Curry and the Lakers land Thompson, while the final team in the trade, the Minnesota Timberwolves, address a major roster need.

Here’s a proposed framework that gives all four teams what they are looking for.

Mavs receive: Steph Curry, Dalton Knecht, a 2029 first round pick (via MIN) and second round picks in 2031 and 2032 (via LAL)

Lakers receive: Klay Thompson and a 2033 second round pick (via GSW)

Wolves receive: P.J. Washington and Jake LaRavia

Warriors receive: Dereck Lively II, Max Christie, Donte DiVincenzo, and first round picks in 2029 and 2031 (via DAL)

The Warriors agree to close the Curry chapter after 17 terrific seasons, and the Mavs land a third superstar along with Irving and Flagg, making them a new force in the Western Conference. The Wolves pick up the kind of starting power forward they have sought all offseason, and the Lakers land Thompson as a sharpshooting option off the bench, and yes, a target for Luka Doncic to toss some of the most epic-looking dimes to on the perimeter.

Of course, there are many simpler trade frameworks that could land Thompson in L.A. But we like to have fun with these trade machines here and there.

Thompson On the Trading Block

Thompson’s days in Dallas may be numbered after all. The five-time All-Star guard is reportedly being shopped by the Mavs, though the team hasn’t come across a deal it liked.

“At this point, it remains unclear if Klay Thompson — the Mavericks’ leading 3-point shooter in each of the past two seasons — will be back in Dallas for a third year,” The Athletic recently reported. “The Mavericks have explored his trade market but have yet to find a deal, multiple sources with rival teams told The Athletic on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss any potential negotiations. Thompson is owed $17.5 million this season and is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2027.”

There is plenty of discussion about whether Thompson will seek a buyout. Thompson’s intentions are unclear. The Mavs, meanwhile, are unwilling to dump the final year of Thompson’s contract.

“Amid speculation and people asking, Klay Thompson and the Mavs are not currently negotiating a buyout, sources confirmed to @ClutchPoints,” NBA insider Brett Siegel reported on X, formerly Twitter.