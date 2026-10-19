Lakers Get Major Stephen Curry Status Update Ahead of Warriors Opener

The Los Angeles Lakers have already lost twice to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors this preseason. They will apparently get another opportunity Wednesday — this time with the games counting.

After Curry limped off the court during Golden State’s open practice Sunday, there were questions about whether the two-time NBA MVP would be available for the teams’ regular-season opener in Los Angeles.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr put those concerns largely to rest Monday.

Curry completed the team’s entire morning practice and is expected to play Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Anthony Slater.

“He’s fine,” Kerr said, as reported by The Athletic’s Nick Friedell.

For Lakers coach JJ Redick, the update means preparing for a familiar challenge against a Warriors team that has already beaten Los Angeles twice this month.

Lakers Already Got a Taste of Stephen Curry in Preseason

Curry’s availability became uncertain after he appeared to slip during Sunday’s public workout at Chase Center.

The 38-year-old guard limped toward the sideline before heading to the locker room, initially raising concerns about his troublesome right knee.

Golden State subsequently clarified that Curry had tweaked his right ankle instead.

Monday’s full practice provided another encouraging sign, although the Warriors have not formally cleared Curry for Wednesday’s opener.

The Lakers know what his presence means.

Curry scored 16 points in just 14 minutes during Golden State’s preseason victory over Los Angeles on Oct. 6, shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 3 of 6 from beyond the arc.

A week later, he added 11 points in 23 minutes during another Warriors victory at Crypto.com Arena.

Across those two games, Curry scored 27 points in 37 minutes and shot 6 of 13 from the 3-point range.

The numbers were modest by his standards, but they offered Redick another reminder of the defensive attention Curry demands.

His movement without the ball, shooting range and ability to create opportunities for teammates remain central to Golden State’s offense.

For the Lakers, containing Curry will require coordinated defensive rotations rather than relying on a single matchup.

Lakers Have Opportunity Against Injury-Hit Warriors

Curry’s expected return is encouraging for Golden State, but it does not resolve the team’s other injury concerns.

Jimmy Butler remains sidelined while recovering from a torn ACL, and Moses Moody is out following a patellar tendon injury.

Kristaps Porzingis is also unavailable because of ongoing health issues.

Those absences leave Kerr searching for dependable combinations around Curry and Draymond Green.

The Lakers, meanwhile, are still working through their own rotation questions as Redick determines how best to complement Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Quentin Grimes figures prominently in the team’s perimeter defense, while Ziaire Williams, Jake LaRavia and Sandro Mamukelashvili have competed for frontcourt responsibilities.

Golden State’s depleted supporting cast could give Los Angeles opportunities to attack defensively and force other Warriors players to create offense.

But that strategy becomes more complicated with Curry on the floor.

The Lakers struggled to slow Golden State during their two preseason meetings, although neither game offered a complete picture of how the teams will match up during the regular season.

Wednesday’s opener presents a different challenge, with established rotations, greater intensity and meaningful stakes.

The Warriors are still missing several important players.

Curry, however, is expected to be there.

And after two preseason losses, the Lakers will have to find a better answer for him when it matters.