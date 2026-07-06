Lakers Shut Down Clippers Sign & Trade Offer For Rui Hachimura

The Los Angeles Lakers lost talented forward Rui Hachimura to the rival Los Angeles Clippers, but they turned down a sign and trade idea. Clippers management was open to a sign and trade deal that would see the Lakers getting something back. Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka basically shut it down upon realizing he wasn’t going to get any valuable draft picks in return.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the following update about why the sign and trade never happened:

“Hachimura and his agent Darren Matsubara of The Team came to an understanding with the Los Angeles Clippers early in free agency on finding a deal together. The sides waited for the Los Angeles Lakers to complete their offseason business to pursue a sign-and-trade, but the Lakers didn’t cooperate on one, according to a source close to Hachimura. Instead, the Clippers and Hachimura moved forward to keep him in his desired location of Los Angeles. The Lakers and Clippers had a discussion around a Hachimura sign-and-trade, but the Clippers offered minimal cash as the Lakers expected draft capital in a potential return, sources said.”

The trade discussion came down to the Lakers wanting draft picks in return for helping the Clippers sign Hachimura to his ideal contract. However, the Clippers only wanted to part ways with cash as the bare minimum. Both sides eventually realized they didn’t want to help each other to warrant the Clippers fully signing Hachimura without a trade.

Why Rui Hachimura Chose The Clippers

Charania’s article also revealed an interesting point about Rui’s desire to continue living in Los Angeles. The Clippers and Hachimura had an unofficial agreement early in free agency, but they waited to explore sign and trade options before agreeing on a contract.

Hachimura enjoyed living in Los Angeles for many years with the Lakers and felt it would be the best to remain there with the other team. Other teams like the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs, and Minnesota Timberwolves had interest in Rui before he chose the Clippers.

Happiness of his surroundings with the Lakers tenure played a role in Hachimura prioritizing the Clippers over other options. The Lakers spending their money fast made it obvious they would not be bringing back Rui after investing big money in Walker Kessler and signing a few other names.

Rui Hachimura Becomes More Important To Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers added Hachimura to their new look roster after trading away Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Ivica Zubac within the past six months. Hachimura is expected to be one of the more consistent players in the lineup.

Darius Garland, Brandon Ingram, rookie Keaton Wagler, and Hachimura are currently the most important players on the team moving forward. Rui will have a similar role to the Lakers hoping to get open threes from his teammates.

The game will be tougher without Luka Doncic and LeBron James there to run the offense. However, Hachimura proved he deserves the money and opportunity after stepping up for the Lakers in the postseason when Doncic and Austin Reaves missed time due to injury.