Lakers Had Strange Reason For Expensive Walker Kessler Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers have been criticized for giving up too many draft picks and paying too much money to land Walker Kessler. A center was badly needed, but the Lakers gave up two draft picks to land a young player who has never come close to an All-Star appearance. The Utah Jazz demanded multiple picks to see the Lakers losing their last tradable draft picks to make the team appear stuck with this roster.

NBA insider Marc Stein revealed a unique reason that the Lakers felt content overpaying for Kessler:

“I’m told that the Lakers were emboldened to go to such lengths to acquire Kessler in large part because they acquired Luka Doncic from Dallas on such favorable terms in February 2025. That solitary future first was packaged with Anthony Davis and Max Christie to land Luka with the Lakers also successfully keeping Austin Reaves out of the trade. The trade assets preserved in that heist, in other words, helped nudge the Lakers to a place where they believed they could withstand spending so big on Kessler. They, too, had promised Dončić a top-flight center in the summer.”

The previous trade of acquiring MVP contender Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis and Max Christie should have seen the Lakers giving up all their draft picks. Opposing teams would have traded as many as five picks for the superstar. The Lakers appeared content overpaying for a center to appease Luka since they got a new franchise player at a cheaper price.

Luka Doncic’s Desires Influenced Big Move

Kessler was reportedly the top choice from Doncic of all realistic centers on the trade block or free agent market this summer. Utah didn’t want to pay Kessler after trading for Jaren Jackson last season and already having Lauri Markkanen on the roster.

The Lakers then realized they could appease Luka by finding a new franchise center. General Manager Rob Pelinka felt that the assets saved in the Doncic trade with the Dallas Mavericks were worth moving in another deal here.

Los Angeles essentially viewed the trade as a two for one by thinking about the picks like they should have been gone already for Luka. The logic could be argued as foolish, but they found a young center they believe can help Doncic and Austin Reaves contend.

Walker Kessler Must Be A Massive Success

The Lakers have invested too much in Kessler to survive if his deal fails them. Kessler must be a respectable starting center who can dominate on the defensive side to make up for the lack of defenders on the roster.

Doncic, Reaves, and Quentin Grimes are all known for their offense and play average defense at their best. Kessler is the anchor now to defend the paint similar to how Rudy Gobert has anchored defenses as a center.

The Lakers can no longer trade picks and can only move players for other talents if this roster fails. No logic will help Pelinka since his job could be on the line based on this offseason. NBA teams are all in on contending during this parity era of the league, and Kessler was added to help the Lakers compete.