Lakers Tabbed For Surprise Decision On 82-Game ‘Iron Man’ In Kuminga Trade Rumors

Amid all the controversial headlines and turmoil in the front office and shifting ownership groups, the Los Angeles Lakers are still a basketball team, and heading into the 2026-27 NBA season, the franchise made massive roster changes to give Luka Doncic a stronger chance to compete for a title.

But despite the team making big moves over the summer, the Lakers are still rumored to be interested in adding more players, specifically as it relates to restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga, who has been the team’s top trade target all offseason.

However, while some players could be on the move if the Lakers can make a deal for Kuminga or one of their other top targets, one player consistently mentioned in trade rumors, Jake LaRavia, was given some unexpected praise, as Los Angeles was warned that sending him out might not be the best move.

Lakers Urged Against Jake LaRavia Move Despite Mentioned In Trade Rumors

Let’s make one thing clear: the Lakers are always looking to upgrade their roster and go after the top available names, whether that’s on the trade market or in free agency, and Kuminga is just the latest player leading headlines with an interest in joining the franchise.

Recently, it was reported by ESPN that the trade talks have stalled over the past few weeks with Kuminga, but that can’t rule out a deal, one that would likely send any combination of LaRavia, Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, or Jaden Hardy out to the Atlanta Hawks or another franchise.

But amid the Kuminga trade rumors, the Lakers were urged against moving LaRavia in a deal for their top target.

Writing for LakeShowLife.com, Maxwell Ogden detailed how the Lakers would be ‘foolish’ to give up on LaRavia, despite having an up-and-down first season in Los Angeles last year, specifically due to what he adds on the defensive end of the floor.

“Beyond the individual production, Jake LaRavia was arguably the most reliable defender Los Angeles had in terms of both performance and availability—and they’ve yet to prove he won’t need to be again,” Ogden wrote.

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“LaRavia was tremendous in an off-ball defensive role. He ranked in the 92nd percentile in off-ball chaser defense, as well as the 92nd percentile in passing lane defense, per Basketball Index. With a true rim protector in Walker Kessler now patrolling the paint, LaRavia’s efficacy should make it all the more challenging for opponents to find holes in the Lakers’ defense.”

Defense on the wings is and has been an issue for the Lakers, and while LaRavia isn’t an All-NBA defender, he offers a skill set that isn’t seen on much of the team’s roster, even if they do add Kuminga in a trade.

“Rumored Lakers target Jonathan Kuminga is seemingly being eyed to fill the void in question, but his defensive consistency hasn’t exactly inspired boundless faith,” Ogden added. ”

So, LaRavia might not be a huge contributor or the missing piece to a championship, but with what he offers, Los Angeles might not want to give up on him so easily.

How Did The Young Forward Play For LA Last Season?

After arriving in Los Angeles on a two-year, $12 million deal, LaRavia was one of just 18 players across the league to play in all 82 games last season.

He put up averages of 8.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.3 steals, on 45.9% shooting from the field and 32.1% from three in 25.1 minutes per game.

So, though not elite numbers, aided by his impact on the defensive wings, LaRavia is considered a somewhat valuable asset. In a year that saw the Lakers deal with injuries to LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and many more of their top contributors, the young forward was consistently available.

Speaking during a stretch last season in which the Lakers were dealing with several injuries, James had this to say about the wing now heavily mentioned in trade rumors.

“We need his ability to score in bunches at times, obviously, with AR, Rui, and Gabe out,” the star said in early January. “To have that step up from Jake, we’ve needed it, obviously. He’s just playing with a lot of confidence.”

LaRavia will earn only $6 million this upcoming season, and while he could be used as an asset in a Lakers trade for Kuminga or another top target, perhaps he will be better suited with Doncic leading the way in Los Angeles. He’ll need to get his three-point percentage up, but with what he adds on defense, the Lakers might not want to send him away just yet.

“LaRavia has undeniable room for improvement, but giving up on a cost-effective under-25 player because they aren’t perfect yet would be a careless mistake.”