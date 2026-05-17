Lakers View Surprising Free Agent Among Most Important Names

The Los Angeles Lakers will apparently be aggressive towards re-signing center Jaxson Hayes to a contract extension this summer. A new report started with the obvious that the Lakers will prioritize Austin Reaves and LeBron James as the most important names to keep. Quite a few other players will see their contracts expire in need of a new deal, but one name stands out as the third priority for the Lakers to re-sign.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin claimed that the weakness at the center position will see the franchise hoping to retain Hayes:

“I think the next name [after Reaves and LeBron James], just because you’re going to need this position, is Jaxson Hayes. Jaxson has now been here for a few seasons. And Jaxson is a member of the Slovenian national team. … I would think he’s a shoo-in to return.”

Hayes shared the center minutes with DeAndre Ayton this season, but he has more support from the fan base. Even head coach JJ Redick was caught telling assistant coaches that he couldn’t play Ayton towards the end of the second round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hayes plays with more heart and intensity to warrant keeping him as at least a backup center.

Why Luka Doncic Impacts This Decision

Hayes has developed strong chemistry with Luka Doncic and remains an important piece of the team due to the Lakers hoping to build around their young superstar. A big decision to join the Slovenia national team will see Hayes spending multiple summers playing with Doncic and the rest of the international roster.

Luka clearly has a fondness for Hayes to see them building more chemistry and spending most of the year together between the NBA season and offseason months. General Manager Rob Pelinka wants to build a perfect roster for Doncic, and they should be able to keep Hayes to appease him.

The ability to draw double teams and deliver lob passes makes Luka the perfect teammate to get the best out of Hayes. Both LeBron and Reaves also benefit from playing with a center like Hayes thanks to his explosive and athletic style of play when he gets separation from defenders.

This Negatively Impacts DeAndre Ayton’s Future

Hayes holding more confidence from his teammates and Los Angeles Lakers management will make it harder for Ayton to keep his starting spot. Rumors indicate that the Lakers want to look at centers on the free agent market, despite their desire to re-sign Hayes on a cheap deal.

Names like Mitchell Robinson and Robert Williams have been named as strong defenders who can make up for the flaws the Lakers currently have. Ayton has a player option for this season, but he might have the goal of signing a longer-term deal since multiple teams on the market lack a center.

If he doesn’t opt in with the player option, there is a very minimal chance that the Lakers plan to bring him back. An upgrade at the starting center position via a new player and re-signing Hayes as the backup appears to be the dream Lakers scenario this offseason.