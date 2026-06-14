Lakers Have Surprising Reaction To Major Austin Reaves Concern

The Los Angeles Lakers must make a major decision this offseason when it comes to signing Austin Reaves to a long-term extension. Reaves and LeBron James are both free agents, among a handful of other players, for the Lakers to figure out the best path towards NBA Championship contention. There is some fan and media concern over Luka Doncic and Reaves sharing a backcourt together due to their defensive limitations.

Lakers insider Dan Woike claimed the team doesn’t buy into that:

“Internally, there’s a strong desire to give Doncic the best-fitting teammates. And in addition to being a bit of a chameleon on the floor, Reaves fits a real roster need as a secondary playmaker who can create his own shot on the ball and be effective off of it. Provided the Lakers address other needs on the wing and at the rim, defensive concerns about a Doncic-and-Reaves pairing are overstated, one team source said. Reaves was also one of the most important voices inside the Lakers’ locker room a season ago, his leadership developing year over year.”

A team source told Woike that they feel the defensive concerns about these two players sharing the backcourt are overstated. The Lakers have faith in Reaves’ positives making up for any defensive flaws. Doncic obviously is worth every single defensive flaw, as an elite superstar in any era.

Why Some Lakers Fans Don’t Want Austin Reaves

Reaves is generally popular and beloved among Lakers fans for being a fun homegrown story. The past two seasons have shown major improvements, and this season specifically showed All-Star potential before injuries ruined that dream.

However, the fear of investing in a smaller guard with defensive flaws as your second biggest contract is quite a risk in today’s NBA. Reaves is going to command a lot of money, with rumors of the Brooklyn Nets already planning to offer him a max contract.

The Lakers must decide if Reaves has a financial cap on how much they feel comfortable offering him. Some fans would prefer it if the Lakers prioritized adding wing players and a center who can play defense to better fit around a Luka led roster.

How This Impacts LeBron James’ Future

Two big names entering free agency is not a great sign for the Lakers to easily add new talent. Fans hoped that the franchise could bolster the wing depth and improve at the center position after DeAndre Ayton disappointed them this season.

LeBron is reportedly not going to take a pay cut, unless the Lakers or another team improves to the point of strong NBA Championship contention. If the Lakers want to keep James and add new talent, they might have to let Reaves walk in free agency.

Other free agents like Rui Hachimura, Luke Kennard, Marcus Smart, and Jaxson Hayes complicates the offseason even more. Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka must make the right moves, or his job could be in jeopardy. This offseason is considered the most important one for the Lakers since they traded for Anthony Davis in 2019.