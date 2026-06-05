Lakers Get Terrible New Update On Austin Reaves Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers already knew they had to pay Austin Reaves a lot of money to retain him in free agency, but he may be seeking a full max salary contract. Reaves is coming off the best season of his career and has become a massive part of the Lakers franchise. However, the Lakers have multiple other players entering free agency and various names on the market they’d love to add to the roster.

LA Times reporter Brad Turner said he’s heard the following about Reaves:

“He stands to make 5 years, $241 million from the Lakers if they offer him that deal. Or if he goes to a team like Chicago or Brooklyn, he can get 4 years and $178 million. Those teams will kind of lurk around but based on what I understand, Austin wants the max. Is he willing to give the Lakers a hometown (discount)? I’m not so sure about that. Maybe he does but maybe his reps don’t want him to. Austin was having an All-Star year until he got injured. He has shown that he’s a top player in the NBA.”

The Lakers paying Reaves a max contract or even a figure close to that will eat up a large percentage of their offseason cap space. LeBron James is reportedly also not going to take a discounted deal unless he strongly believes in the other moves that will lose him money. This will be an expensive offseason for Rob Pelinka and company.

Two Teams Named As Threats To Lakers

Turner listed the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets as the two teams that could offer a massive contract to Reaves. Both franchises and the Lakers have the most cap space by far this offseason, but they also have more reason to overpay Reaves.

The Lakers must deal with other important names entering free agency like LeBron, Rui Hachimura, Luke Kennard, Marcus Smart, and Jaxson Hayes. One or two of these players could take a cheaper contract for the ideal situation, but the Lakers also hope to improve defensively by getting new wing players.

All this money adds up, and it could make sense to let Reaves walk since he plays a similar role to Luka Doncic and James. Brooklyn and Chicago don’t need to prioritize spending anywhere else and hope to add a big star. The situation could get competitive if the Lakers don’t offer Reaves a max contract.

Agent Influencing Austin Reaves Contract Change

Reaves has gone out of his way to praise the Lakers and discuss how much he wants to keep playing there any time free agency was mentioned all season. Many fans hoped this meant that the Lakers would be able to keep Reaves on a cheaper deal.

Turner listed Reaves’ representatives as being the party that doesn’t want him to leave money on the table. Reaves getting contract offers of this nature seemed extremely unrealistic about two years ago.

The agency of Reaves clearly wants him to take the biggest contract and ensure his long-term stability. Teams like the Nets and Bulls lack contending rosters, but they could make things exciting. The Lakers could also try to throw out sign and trade Reaves offers if they want to get involved in Giannis Antetokounmpo trade discussions.